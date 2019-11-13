The Best Chocolate Chip Banana Nut Bread Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 25 minutes

Ingredients

6 tablespoons|¾ stick unsalted butter, softened, plus more for greasing

2 cups|280 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

¾ cup|180 grams yogurt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 peeled bananas

2 large eggs plus 1 large egg yolk

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup toasted and chopped walnuts

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat the oven to 350°F. Grease the inside of a 9-inch-by-5-inch-by-3-inch loaf pan with some butter and dust with flour. Set aside. Place the yogurt, vanilla, and the bananas into a blender and purée until smooth. In a large bowl and using a hand mixer, cream the 6 tablespoons butter and the sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, and beat until combined and pale. Add the banana mixture and mix until combined, then stir in the 2 cups flour, baking soda, and salt. Stir to combine, then stir in the chocolate chips and walnuts. Transfer to the prepared loaf pan and bake until a knife inserted into the middle comes out clean, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Cool slightly before slicing and serving.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .