The Best Chocolate Chip Banana Nut Bread Recipe

Servings: 8
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour and 25 minutes
Ingredients
6 tablespoons|¾ stick unsalted butter, softened, plus more for greasing
2 cups|280 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
¾ cup|180 grams yogurt
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 peeled bananas
2 large eggs plus 1 large egg yolk
1 ½ cups granulated sugar
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 cup toasted and chopped walnuts
Directions
- Heat the oven to 350°F. Grease the inside of a 9-inch-by-5-inch-by-3-inch loaf pan with some butter and dust with flour. Set aside.
- Place the yogurt, vanilla, and the bananas into a blender and purée until smooth.
- In a large bowl and using a hand mixer, cream the 6 tablespoons butter and the sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, and beat until combined and pale. Add the banana mixture and mix until combined, then stir in the 2 cups flour, baking soda, and salt. Stir to combine, then stir in the chocolate chips and walnuts. Transfer to the prepared loaf pan and bake until a knife inserted into the middle comes out clean, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Cool slightly before slicing and serving.
