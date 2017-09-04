The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies Ever Recipe

Makes about 12
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Ingredients
4 ¼ cups|685 grams all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 ½ cups|340 grams unsalted butter, softened, plus more for greasing
1 ½ cups|250 grams packed light brown sugar
1 cup|200 grams granulated sugar
3 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 (12-ounce|340-gram) bags semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt.
- In a large bowl, beat the butter and sugars on medium speed of a hand mixer until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition until smooth, then beat in the vanilla. Add the dry ingredients, and beat until just combined. Stir in the chocolate chips.
- Form the cookie dough into large balls, about half of the size of your fist. Place them on a couple of parchment paper-lined baking sheets, about 2-inches apart. Refrigerate the dough for 1 hour. (Refrigerating the dough helps keep the cookies soft on the inside and crisp on the outside. It’s got something to do with the butter staying solid and melting slower.)
- Heat the oven to 350°F. Bake the cookies, turning once and rotating shelves halfway through, about 15 minutes. Cool completely before eating, or just get right in there while they’re hot and gooey.
