The Best Clips of Canadians Losing Their Minds After the Toronto Raptors Won the NBA Finals

It’s official. The Toronto Raptors AKA Drake’s Dromaeosauridae triumphed over the Golden State Warriors in game six of the NBA finals, clinching the series and denying Steph Curry and his somewhat beleaguered squad a threepeat.

Kawhi’s coming back North with an NBA trophy for Toronto 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MjQlxBUEtq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2019

They finally did it 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/W6RvHq0vzw — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2019

Fans of the dino team predictably went ape shit…

Videos by VICE

All of Toronto is patiently waiting for @JohnTory to officially declare tomorrow a holiday. 👀#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/3jURQe9vpz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2019

…while some supporters of the other club appeared to be less than pleased.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ByrPsKenPvi/?utm_source=ig_embed

Superfan Nav, “plant guy,” and someone’s uncle were among the revelers.

RAPTORS @superfan_nav



The smile says it all. He hasn’t missed a single game in the team’s history.



24 years in the making. Champions. @CBCToronto @cbcsports pic.twitter.com/Hjca9FWFwA — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) June 14, 2019

Global News' Mark Carcasole caught up with a Raptors' fan dubbed "Plant Guy" who was carrying a plant that he wanted to give Kawhi Leonard as a housewarming gift. #Raptors #NBAChamps #Rapsin6ix #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/O6fDokQ1XO — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) June 14, 2019

Though police initially told reporters that no arrests were made during championship celebrations in Toronto, cops later said a few police cruisers and busses had been vandalized.

People are smashing a Toronto Police cruiser that’s parked in the tunnel on York St. #WeTheNorth #Toronto pic.twitter.com/Y42qBbFk25 — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) June 14, 2019

Anyway, Kawhi won finals MVP, his second for two different teams, a feat only achieved previously by LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. And is that a smile I see???

Kawhi Leonard celebrating and then realizing he’s celebrating 😂 pic.twitter.com/htDZS5tmzo — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) June 14, 2019

KAWHI DANCING RT FOR PROSPERITY FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/ZQg8Jk3Mpr — ethical hater (@DijahSB) June 14, 2019

Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet shared a cute moment.

Kyle Lowry asking Fred VanVleet postgame questions is pure entertainment 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AUOlMpO3M4 — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2019

Serge Ibaka tried his hand at being a social media editor.

Big mood, Pascal.

Pascal Siakim is a damn legend already pic.twitter.com/sUb2NfMqdk — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 14, 2019

Jeremy Lin, NBA champion!!!

Jeremy Lin is a NBA champion! 🏆



(🎥: Instagram/jlin7) pic.twitter.com/BdIm9IKolQ — theScore (@theScore) June 14, 2019

Now to the *ahem* Six God. Drake, as usual, was a walking meme last night.

The fact that Drake really did this interview like he played in Game 6 is sending me 😂 https://t.co/wkmYfKqwH8 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 14, 2019

https://twitter.com/_teferi/status/1139425436692361218

And, as is the way of the world now, he eventually hopped on IG Live.

Drake wants y'all to go to https://t.co/s5098ytpbE if you have something negative to say 😂😂 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/tAoGr19pZK — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 14, 2019

Drake says that he forgives Klay Thompson for talking reckless. Drake has NO chill 🤣😭#Raptors https://t.co/95eA3tnH0S pic.twitter.com/2914HFHF3n — Rap Generals (@RapGenerals_) June 14, 2019

Until next year, basketball.

https://twitter.com/HoHighlights/status/1139425075072000000

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Peter Slattery on Twitter .