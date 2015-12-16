The Best Club Swag of 2015

Whether in scenic outdoor festivals or dark smoky clubs, clothing serves as important visual codes for the variety of subcultures in dance music. While 2015 marked the apparent apocalypse of some beloved luxury fashion houses—with Raf Simons resigning from Christian Dior, Marc Jacobs leaving Louis Vuitton, and Alexander Wang moving on from Balenciaga—the club continues to be a space where real fashion lives, where trends are born, and where people can express themselves through their own personal swag. This year, the clubwear was out of control, birthing some looks that we’re sure will be all over our Instagram feeds well into 2016. Here we round up the year’s best club swag, and where you can go to cop the look.

DADCORE SWAG



As Seen On: Shlohmo; Brodinski; Groundislava

Start with a modern update to the classic worker Dickies from the ultimate streetwear brand. The durable cotton twill means you can turn up as hard as you want and these pants will still last forever. Don’t forget to roll the ends up like a flood of spilled cocktails is coming.

Stick with a classic nautical stripe T-shirt or plain tee, and tuck that baby for a real 90s throwback look. This tee happens to be terry cloth—perfect for when you want to get felt up in the darkroom.



I love this take on the Polo cap from LA-based cult streetwear brand Babylon, here embroided with a palm tree incinerating in flames. Just like your look, it’s fuego.

So you’re dad swag but you still want people to think you’re cool? Slap on this QT pin from the ultimate QT Hemsworth.



CLUB KID SWAG



Leave the flirtatious looks and batting eyelashes for the basics. There’s a better way to let everyone in the club know you’re totally DTF: these HBA barrettes.

Go heavy metal and reflective with this dope, attention-whoring biker from Melbourne-based cult fave Discount Universe. Just don’t pull a Miley and bite their look.

90s rave staple JNCOs are back! Short on guestlist spots? Go ahead and squeeze as many members of your squad into these wide leg suckers to smuggle them into the club.



Patricia Field made her name designing costumes for Sex and the City, but her store in New York’s East Village, stuffed to the brim with wacky rave gear, was the go-to source for the OG club kids in the 90s. Fact: if you’re trying to lurk the DJ booth, nobody is gonna fuck with you if you throw on something plush, like this mint ostrich feather coat. Also, Patricia Field’s store is closing in the spring, so grab this while you can.



*GOES TO COACHELLA ONCE* SWAG



Live the VIP lifestyle forever with this solid metal wristband that lets you fake your way into all-access at every fest.



Looking for Molly? You found her. Slay the poolside party with this mesh swim top from NY underground fave CHROMAT.



Flex on everyone in the crowd as you light up with this fancy Jeremy Scott for Moschino accessory. Sure, it costs as much as a three-day festival itself—but at least you’ll never lose another lighter again.



Ass will be everywhere in the club in these sexy af shorts that lace right up the crotch, available at grungy hippie weirdo haven Tunnel Vision.

POST-HEALTH GOTH SWAG

As Seen On: Skepta, Skepta, Skepta

When you wanna party but also wanna work out, this multi-purpose performance piece has got you covered.

#Healthgoth is a lifestyle not just a trend, so why not propagandize your dietary habits. Gluten Free, it’s the way to be!



A gym bag that transitions from the gym to the club and back to the gym again. GYM. SLEEP. RAVE. REPEAT.

Track your fitness in the club with this sleek accessory piece. Whether you’re whipping or nae-naeing, you’ll always know how many calories you burned!



GRUNGE SWAG

Grunge isn’t dead! Throw this patch on from the dudes at WEDIDIT to let ’em know you and that angsty attitude can’t be crossed.



No more spliffs. Complement your grunge swag look with the latest marijuana inhalation technology: the vape. Hey, and it plays “The Hills” as you smoke it. IT’S LIT!



If you need a Courtney Love look to go with bae’s Kurt Cobain look, try this grungy vibe velvet dress.



Are you sad? Sadder than when Drake is at the strip club? Sadder than when you found out this lipstick sold out in 2 seconds and had to bid on it on eBay.



No grunge look would be complete without some tie dye action. Go for this piece from Body High—you can even wear it to the club as a mini dress.



