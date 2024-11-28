The Best Cutesy Co-Op Adventure ‘Cat Quest 3’ Just Got a Massive Free Update

If there was ever a game tailor-made for me and my wife to lose ourselves in, it’s Cat Quest 3. As fur parents ourselves, the idea of playing as an adventurous feline on a quest to save the world is the best thing ever. But now that the developers continue adding tons of additional content at no cost? That’s a major win in our books, and our plans for the next few free nights are solidified.

Screenshot: Kepler Interactive

Cat Quest 3 is a light and breezy RPG that’s a joy to play through, especially if you’ve got a significant other or a friend who wants to come along for the ride. Even though there are multiple other entries before this one, you don’t even need to play through them first to have a great time. Though, I would suggest that you do so, because all of the Cat Quest games are fantastic experiences.

So, I’m also used to seeing games drip-feed content through the likes of Battle Passes. A massive update like this that adds a bunch of new content for players to enjoy? And it doesn’t cost a cent? Sign me right up to sail the seven seas again.

Plus, in a game like Cat Quest 3, I can take the reins when things get a little too intense for my wife. It’s an easy enough game to jump into and enjoy, regardless of your skill level. Smack stuff around, enjoy playing as an adorable kitty cat, and become a pirate. What else could you really ask for?

‘Cat Quest 3’ Patch Notes

New Content

5 new quests.

4 new dungeons.

9 new pieces of equipment (Including a second Warrior’s Braid for more co-op fun!)

QOL Additions

Leveling up past the maximum level now replenishes health, mana, and ammo.

Added “Camera Shake” option in Options.

Bug fixes