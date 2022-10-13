The Best Deals This Week, From Tempur-Pedic Mattresses to Smart TVs

We just wrapped up digging up the best dang deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, but are we gonna stop now? Not a chance. We never stop grinding over here at Rec Room, whether that’s crushing the finest coffee we can find, working on improving our mile time, or tirelessly “giving” in the bedroom (yeah, we went there). So in pursuit of the best stuff at a bargain, off we go back into the nebula of the best sales currently happening across the deep, yet dark web.

Last week, we found hidden Hoka Bondi 7 deals at Nordstrom, MysteryVibe sex toys for a steal, on-sale luggage for all your holiday travels, and affordable silk pillowcases for keeping our skin and hair in check. This week, ABC Carpet & Home is making us want to revamp our home for a home tour that could beat even Emma Chamberlain’s, as well as garb from The North Face, and mattresses that make us want to toss our old creaky college bed off the balcony.

The best Amazon deals right now

We’re all about affordability without sacrificing quality, and this Insignia 39” Fire TV allows you to access all your favorite streaming services and comes with a voice remote to launch apps, play tunes, and control smart home devices for 17% off. It has a 4.6 star rating and over 85,400 reviews on Amazon. We trust it and so do consumers—with one reviewer saying they use it as a computer monitor. (Insignia? More like, innovation) “I also use Chrome to cast whatever is on my computer to the TV using it as a monitor,” another review said.

It’s time to come to grips with reality—summer’s higher temps have long since left the proverbial building. Stop being delusional and put on a jacket. While we love “shorts and hoodie” season as much as the next guy, it’s worth picking up a jacket that can flex with you as the temperatures continue to slide into cooler days and nights. The North Face‘s Apex Canyonwall Eco Jacket is now 30% off; tt’s water-repellent, wind-resistant, and has a cozy softshell for insulating warmth.

This Amazon Basics cast iron Dutch oven looks just like our favorite Dutchess from Great Jones, but for a quarter of the price. For 27% off, fit seven quarts of grub, roasts, bakes, sautes, and cook up a heaping cauldron of stew. It’s soup season, baby.

Dyson’s latest sales

We appreciate reliability, and Dyson never flakes on us when it comes to a good deal or design quality. To get a jump on the fall cleaning grind, save up to $200 on select technology from the zaddy of aesthetically-pleasing vacuums through October 15. There’s now a limited-edition version of the beloved V12 model: the V12 Detect Slim Extra Vacuum, and it’s $100 off. This model features three additional tools—a tool for getting into awkward gaps, a scratch-free dusting brush, and an extension hose—while also coming in an exclusive bright copper and Prussian blue color.

Tempur-Pedic’s fall savings event

Are you sinking into an ancient mattress whose best days are back in your senior-year college apartment? Put an end to the misery (and your mysterious back pain) with a plush mattress from Tempur-Pedic with $300 savings and $300 worth of free accessories. The TEMPUR-Cloud mattress is 30% off, and besides looking like a mutant marshmallow, it adapts to your body shape and temperature, minimizes pressure points, and reduces motion transfer in bed so you don’t have to hear your partner complaining that you woke them up at 4 a.m.

ABC’s oversized rug sale

The easiest way to make your home less drab is with a massive rug that whispers “let’s lie on the carpet and talk about our favorite postmodern art.”. Shop ABC Carpet & Home’s 30% off sale, which features artisan-made, oversized rugs to add some zest to any dwelling. The Alchemy Silk Rug is striking, vibrant, made with recycled silk saris, and is handmade in Jaipur, India. It makes a gorgeous centerpiece for your floor—which really ties the room together, doesn’t it?

Abercrombie’s fall sale

In case you haven’t noticed, Abercrombie is finally cool again. We’re loving all the garb the brand has been serving, especially since it’s offering 15% off almost everything when you use code FALL15 at checkout. Indulge in all the cozy fits and be a happy soft boi with the Textured Crew Sweater, which also comes in a ski map design for when you decide to hit up Aspen. The Wash Effect Crew Sweater is a snuggly way to look like you majored in Classics.

The Nutr Machine is on sale, too

The Prime Early Access Sale may be over, but you can still save moolah on your oat-milk latte habit. Milk some nuts (get your mind out of the gutter) with the Nutr’s 20% off sale to compete with Amazon. This innovative gadget turned us into artisan, vegan milk lords with its sleek body and miraculous 130-watt blade that makes milks out of nuts, oats, and beyond. With options like this, you can ditch the store-bought carton of Silk.

See ya next week.

