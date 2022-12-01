The Best Deals This Week, From the Always Pan to Hoka Bondi 7s

If you thought the Cyber Monday chaos was over, you’re in for a rude (but delightful) awakening, friend. Retailers haven been unleashing holiday sales since the beginning of November as a scrumptious appetizer, but now, after enjoying the full Cyber week entree with all the fixings, it’s time to feast on dessert: the post-Cyber Monday sales that are still going.

When it comes to the hottest deals, the pre-Black Friday rush blessed us with deals on erotic advent calendars, body-hugging fleece jackets, and fitness trackers. This week, we busted out our binoculars once again to scout out the best sales in tech, home goods, sexual wellness, and apparel to make your shopping experience a relaxing stroll through a winter wonderland of glimmering deals, deals, deals. Read on—we’ve got you covered with deals on deeply discounted Always Pans, Hoka’s always-sold-out Bondi 7s, and LELO’s high-tech vibrators. Explore for the midnight snack after dessert.

The best Amazon deals right now

Spice up your tech setup with up to 57% off Logitech devices and accessories.

Pull espresso shots all day with Breville machines for up to 20% off.

Block out all unnecessary sounds (except your precious tunes) with Bose noise-canceling headphones for 29% off.

The best tech deals this week

Lenovo is having doorbuster deals for up to 80% off on select laptops, tablets, tech accessories, and monitors.

Microsoft is having Cyber Week deals where you can save on select Surface Laptops, which feature a sleek touchscreen.

Samsung still has ongoing Cyber Week Deals, including deals on QLED TVs, gaming monitors, home appliances, smartphones, and tech accessories.

Sonos is offering up to 25% off its best-selling speakers.

The best home goods deals this week

Burrow’s popular sofas will be cradling your tuchus, with its couch deals of up to 60% off.

Casper’s plush mattresses are up to $800 off so you can build a “bedroom oasis.”

Dyson still has ongoing Cyber Week deals for up to $200 off on select technology, including high-tech vacuums, air purifiers, and hair care devices such as the AirWrap. One of our favorite vacuum models, the V12 Detect Slim, is also in the mix.

Our Place still has a steep price drops on its Always Pan for $46 off—yep, you can still snag it for under $100.

Wayfair is still offering up to 70% off as part of its Cyber Week event.

The best deals on sexual toys and wellness this week

LELO has a range of sex toys on sale for up to 60% off for its Cyber Week event, cause this holiday, *you don’t need anybody.*

Lovehoney is allowing us to unwrap our holiday desires with its vibrators up to 50% off so we can be Santa’s little bish.

Mystery Vibe wants you to experience the utmost pleasure on Christmas morning during its Holiday Sale with its 25% off deals, including our favorite flexible Crescendo 2 Vibrator.

The best fashion deals this week

Hoka still has its famous Bondi 7 sneakers on sale after being out of stock for far too long.

Nike has a truckload of mad swaggy sportswear for up to 50% off.

SSENSE has up to 50% off deals on both men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Catch ya next week.

