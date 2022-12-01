VICE
The Best Deals This Week, From the Always Pan to Hoka Bondi 7s

If you thought the Cyber Monday chaos was over, you’re in for a rude (but delightful) awakening, friend. Retailers haven been unleashing holiday sales since the beginning of November as a scrumptious appetizer, but now, after enjoying the full Cyber week entree with all the fixings, it’s time to feast on dessert: the post-Cyber Monday sales that are still going.

When it comes to the hottest deals, the pre-Black Friday rush blessed us with deals on erotic advent calendars, body-hugging fleece jackets, and fitness trackers. This week, we busted out our binoculars once again to scout out the best sales in tech, home goods, sexual wellness, and apparel to make your shopping experience a relaxing stroll through a winter wonderland of glimmering deals, deals, deals. Read on—we’ve got you covered with deals on deeply discounted Always Pans, Hoka’s always-sold-out Bondi 7s, and LELO’s high-tech vibrators. Explore for the midnight snack after dessert.

The best Amazon deals right now

Spice up your tech setup with up to 57% off Logitech devices and accessories.

M510 Wireless Computer Mouse (opens in a new window)

Logitech

M510 Wireless Computer Mouse (opens in a new window)

$27.99 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
High-Performance USB Headset (opens in a new window)

Logitech

High-Performance USB Headset (opens in a new window)

$49.99 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Pull espresso shots all day with Breville machines for up to 20% off.

Barista Pro Espresso Machine (opens in a new window)

Breville

Barista Pro Espresso Machine (opens in a new window)

$849.95 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Barista Express Espresso Machine (opens in a new window)

Breville

Barista Express Espresso Machine (opens in a new window)

$749.95 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Block out all unnecessary sounds (except your precious tunes) with Bose noise-canceling headphones for 29% off.

Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 (opens in a new window)

Bose

Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 (opens in a new window)

$379.00 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

The best tech deals this week

Lenovo is having doorbuster deals for up to 80% off on select laptops, tablets, tech accessories, and monitors.

Microsoft is having Cyber Week deals where you can save on select Surface Laptops, which feature a sleek touchscreen.

Samsung still has ongoing Cyber Week Deals, including deals on QLED TVs, gaming monitors, home appliances, smartphones, and tech accessories.

75" Q70A QLED 4K TV (2021) (opens in a new window)

Samsung

75" Q70A QLED 4K TV (2021) (opens in a new window)

$2299.99 at Samsung

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Sonos is offering up to 25% off its best-selling speakers.

One (Gen 2) (opens in a new window)

Sonos

One (Gen 2) (opens in a new window)

$179.00 at Sonos

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

The best home goods deals this week

Burrow’s popular sofas will be cradling your tuchus, with its couch deals of up to 60% off.

Field 3-Piece Sofa (opens in a new window)

Burrow

Field 3-Piece Sofa (opens in a new window)

$1595.00 at Burrow

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Casper’s plush mattresses are up to $800 off so you can build a “bedroom oasis.”

Dyson still has ongoing Cyber Week deals for up to $200 off on select technology, including high-tech vacuums, air purifiers, and hair care devices such as the AirWrap. One of our favorite vacuum models, the V12 Detect Slim, is also in the mix.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim (opens in a new window)

Dyson

V12 Detect Slim (opens in a new window)

$649.99 at Dyson

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
V8 Absolute (opens in a new window)

Dyson

V8 Cordless Vacuum (opens in a new window)

$469.99 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

$469.99 at Dyson

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

$469.99 at Best Buy

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Dyson Cool Autoreact Purifying Fan (opens in a new window)

Dyson

Dyson Cool Autoreact Purifying Fan (opens in a new window)

$549.99 at Dyson

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Our Place still has a steep price drops on its Always Pan for $46 off—yep, you can still snag it for under $100.

The Always Pan (opens in a new window)

Our Place

The Always Pan 2.0 (opens in a new window)

$150.00 at Our Place

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Wayfair is still offering up to 70% off as part of its Cyber Week event.

The best deals on sexual toys and wellness this week

LELO has a range of sex toys on sale for up to 60% off for its Cyber Week event, cause this holiday, *you don’t need anybody.*

TOR 2 (opens in a new window)

LELO

TOR 2 (opens in a new window)

$139.00 at LELO

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
lelo dot (opens in a new window)

LELO

Dot Clitoral Vibrator (opens in a new window)

$179.00 at LELO

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Lovehoney is allowing us to unwrap our holiday desires with its vibrators up to 50% off so we can be Santa’s little bish.

Mystery Vibe wants you to experience the utmost pleasure on Christmas morning during its Holiday Sale with its 25% off deals, including our favorite flexible Crescendo 2 Vibrator.

crescendo 2 (opens in a new window)

MysteryVibe

Crescendo 2 (opens in a new window)

$249.00 at MysteryVibe

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

The best fashion deals this week

Hoka still has its famous Bondi 7 sneakers on sale after being out of stock for far too long.

Bondi 7 (opens in a new window)

HOKA

Bondi 7 (opens in a new window)

$160.00 at Hoka

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Nike has a truckload of mad swaggy sportswear for up to 50% off.

SSENSE has up to 50% off deals on both men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories.

1996 Retro Nuptse Down Jacket (opens in a new window)

The North Face

1996 Retro Nuptse Down Jacket (opens in a new window)

$345.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Tennis Club Icon T-Shirt (opens in a new window)

Casablanca

Tennis Club Icon T-Shirt (opens in a new window)

$190.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Catch ya next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

