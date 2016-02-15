The Best Dunk of All-Star Weekend Didn’t Belong to Zach Lavine or Aaron Gordon

Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon put on a show during Saturday’s dunk contest in Toronto. The two answered each other repeatedly with 50 dunk after 50 dunk to produce an all-time great dunk competition. It was a treat.



But the two had nothing on Sudbury, Ontario, native Jordan Kilganon, who used a timeout during Sunday’s All-Star Game to throw down the nicest dunk of the weekend, in a pair of jeans to boot. Yes, that’s Canadian Jordan Kilagon, who in some circles is called the best dunker in the world.

Videos by VICE

Here’s another angle of his nasty slam, which won over the all-stars in attendance.

Let’s get him in next year’s contest.