The Best Ever Eggnog Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
¾ cup|177 ml bourbon
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons ground nutmeg
2 large egg yolks
2 quarts semi-melted vanilla ice cream
cinnamon sticks, for garnish
fresh nutmeg, for garnish
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Combine the bourbon, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, and egg yolks in the bowl of a blender and purée for 30 seconds. Carefully add the ice cream and blend until smooth.
- Divide among glasses and grate some fresh nutmeg over the top. Garnish each glass with a whole cinnamon stick.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .