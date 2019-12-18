VICE
The Best Ever Eggnog Recipe

By

에그노그 레시피
Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

¾ cup|177 ml bourbon
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons ground nutmeg
2 large egg yolks
2 quarts semi-melted vanilla ice cream
cinnamon sticks, for garnish
fresh nutmeg, for garnish

Directions

  1. Combine the bourbon, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, and egg yolks in the bowl of a blender and purée for 30 seconds. Carefully add the ice cream and blend until smooth.
  2. Divide among glasses and grate some fresh nutmeg over the top. Garnish each glass with a whole cinnamon stick.

