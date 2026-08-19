The Best Exercises for a Better Sex Life, According to a Sex Therapist

If everyone understood the positive impacts of exercise on our sex lives, then surely more of us would be lacing up our sneakers and carving out time to move our bodies each day.

Exercise has a host of positive physical and mental health effects, many of which improve our confidence, performance, and libido. And thankfully, you don’t need to hit the gym multiple hours per day or wake up for a 6 a.m. pre-work run to reap the benefits. There are many ways to move your body and get that blood flowing, and some of the most important parts are learning to listen to your body’s cues.

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Here’s how exercise can improve your sex life—and the best exercises to do so.

Exercise and Sex

Most of us know the basic benefits of exercise: better circulation, healthier heart, stronger muscles and bones, weight control, improved mood, higher energy, etc. But did you know exercise can increase your arousal, sending blood to the right places and improving sexual performance?

“I have seen in my personal life and in the lives of my clients that exercise can be a key to one’s sex life getting better and better,” says Abby Neubery, AASECT Certified Sex Therapist, Certified Yoga Teacher, and Pole Dance teacher. “I think one of the most important parts of exercise is the ability to become aware of your body and be present in the moment—noticing which physical sensations feel good and when you need to accommodate your body to engage safely and fully.”

When you take care of yourself and your body, you might notice you have more energy and confidence—both of which serve you well in bed.

Best Exercises for a Healthy Sex Life

The best exercise for your sex life depends on your personal preferences. Anything that moves your body and helps you feel good about yourself should do, whether that’s lifting weights, hiking, running half-marathons, dancing, or doing yin yoga.

“As a runner myself, I’ve noticed that increased cardiovascular fitness helps with endurance,” Neubery shares. “Through yoga, I’ve found that strength and mobility can make sex more accessible, and through dance, the use of breath can help you stay present and connected to your body and not get caught in performance anxiety.”

So long as you’re treating your body with kindness and intention, you really can’t go wrong with any type of movement. Exercise might build our stamina (which is great in the bedroom), but it can also teach us to listen to our bodies. This self-intimacy can help you feel more connected to your body and its sensations/pleasure.

“In my yoga and dance classes, I’ve taught people to be compassionate with themselves, if their body needs something different or if they need a break,” Neubery explains. “Through these exercise classes, they learn appropriate boundaries, and they also learn how to talk to themselves compassionately. Being able to talk to yourself kindly and patiently is an important relational and communication pattern that can contribute to a great sex life with any partner you have.”