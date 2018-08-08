The Best Fantasy Movies on Netflix to Watch High

Escape is the essence of both fantasy and getting blazed, so obviously, the two go great together. The list below has plenty of serene nature shots you won’t find in most sci-fi, plus mind-bending magic that needs no explanation, like The Force. There are mythical creatures wilder than anything you’ll see on Planet Earth or any other documentary. Fantasy movies are also some of the very best and very worst movies available on Netflix, so here’s a healthy mix of both. Pack in a wad of Old Toby and blaze through these titles.



The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

For some reason, this is the only LoTR movie on Netflix but, well, duh.

Stardust (2007)

The celebrities really turned out for this fantastical fable based on a Neil Gaiman novel about a boy (Charlie Cox) wooing a girl by promising to bring her a meteor that crashed nearby their provincial town. Things get complicated when the meteor turns out to be an even prettier girl (Claire Danes), and a host of magical and/or whimsical characters team up to either steal the girl’s power or help the boy rescue her. Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert DeNiro, Ricky Gervais, Henry Cavill, and Ian McKellen are just a few of the famous names tied to the project, and this is one of the ones where they actually made a good call. It’s smart, fun, and even more brilliant stoned.

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

Suburban teen ennui! Freaky magic powers! Superhuman John C. Reilly dressed up like a ringleader! What’s not to like about this quirky tale based on the hit young adult novels of the same name? Also featuring appearances from Ken Watanabe and a pre-Peeta Josh Hutcherson, Cirque du Freak’s slightly clunky plot benefits from the soothing qualities of a tightly-rolled joint. The circus scene alone makes the whole thing worth it.

Metamorphoses (2017)

A sexy, artistic story about Greek gods dressed up like an indie romance—or is it vice-versa? If your idea of a great date night is splitting a joint with your significant other, pull up Metamorphoses on Netflix and get ready to chill.

Legend of the Naga Pearls (2017)

Legend of the Naga Pearls, you had me at “Once upon a time the humans and winged people lived side by side.” This elaborate Chinese action fantasy builds a beautiful vision of an ancient magical civilization and then destroys it with epic fight scenes. The special effects are the perfect combination of cheesy and woah dude, so buckle in and get ready to watch a ton of monsters duke it out.

Bright (2017)

This movie proved Netflix didn’t have to give a fuck about the critics. Every review was bad, but people still gobbled up the story of Will Smith as a cop who’s racist against fairy tale creatures partnering with the the first orc officer in the LAPD to stop some dark elves from wreaking havoc with a magic wand. Please, please get high before watching this hot mess.

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

There’s more than enough fantasy action movies on this list, but what about a fantasy family drama? This young adult novel adaptation stars Alden Ehrenreich (a.k.a. young Han Solo) as a horny boy who falls for a magic girl on the precipice of adolescence—she’s about to either turn good and join forces with her father, or evil and team up with her mom. The premise is strange, but once you smoke away your skepticism, its kind of entrancing to imagine how wild that situation would be.

April and the Extraordinary World (2016)

April and the Extraordinary World tells the story of an orphaned daughter of scientists searching for the mystery of her vanished parents. It quickly escalates into a steampunk alt-history of a world where genetic engineering is the new pre-WWII arms race. Come for the cool animation and talking cats, stay for the genetically-modified robo dino fights.

Van Helsing (2004)

Before gritty reboots got too gritty, there was Van Helsing. Ripped Hugh Jackman fights Frankenstein’s monster, Dracula, and other classic baddies with jerry-rigged medieval versions of modern weapons. It’s tight, and when you’re high enough it seems kind of plausible, in an Assassin’s Creed sort of way.

Troll Hunter (2010)

The most iconic instance of a character yelling, “TROLLLLL!!!” is in this movie. Settle in because the beginning is kind of slow, but once it gets going you will be rewarded tenfold for your trouble.

Phantom Boy (2016)

A quiet, wheelchair-bound boy discovers he has the ability to astral project, just in time to save New York City from a Picasso-faced villain in this extraordinarily painterly film about growing up and learning to love yourself. Plus, *inhales smoke, coughs* imagine being able to fly with your soul, my dude.

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

This movie is freaking beautiful, from the magical origami brought to life to the stop-motion animated water, snow, mountains, and monkey fur. It follows Kubo, a young boy who has the power to bring paper to life through music. The process behind the film, which featured one of the largest stop-motion puppets in the world, is as fascinating as the film itself. Even if you’re not an animation nerd, watch it for Matthew McConaughey’s performance as a giant beetle knight. Alright alright alright.

Extraordinary Tales (2015)

Christopher Lee’s booming narration makes this trippy anthology of animated Edgar Allen Poe stories. It flips through different visual styles for each famously spooky tale, but falls short of anything truly nightmare-inducing. If you like to flirt with fear, but not take it on a second date, watch some of these shorts.

Son of Alladin (2003)

This movie is actually incredible. Over a decade after Disney released its instant classic Aladdin, award-winning Indian director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao decided to try his hand at animation with his own take on a story from The Book of One Thousand and One Nights. His was CGI, rather than flat animation, but Rao didn’t pick up on the brilliance of 3D animated films like Toy Story. The whole thing has an “animated by a high schooler on a laptop” feel. There’s an ugly, Jaffar-style sorcerer, a noble king, a selfless queen, a buff dragon, a heroic magician who can do the splits, and all of it is instantly recognizable as a product of the early 2000s. But as long as you aren’t expecting Pixar quality, Son of Alladin is a wholly unique watch. Oh, and it’s a musical .

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)

For some reason, the only Pirates of the Caribbean movies on Netflix are this one and the fifth one you skipped in theaters or possibly didn’t even know they made. Johnny Depp is even more of a scumbag now than when the first Pirates came out, and it can be hard to watch him do anything these days. But Dead Man’s Chest still rules, and Davy Jones’s weird tentacle beard is amazing to watch and think about blazed.

Star Wars

If you think Star Wars is sci-fi, you’re wrong. It’s going on the fantasy list, don’t @ us. The Last Jedi and Rogue One are both on Netflix, along with the wildly underrated animated Clone Wars series, so grab a lightsaber bong and get at it!

Mary and the Witch’s Flower (2017)

There are no Studio Ghibli films on Netflix, but the closest thing to one is Studio Ponoc’s story of a hyperactive young girl who stumbles upon some magic flowers that turn her into a prodigy witch. The plot is full of holes and the characters are nothing like what you’ll find in a film by Hayao Miyazaki, but the visual style is pure Ghibli. It makes sense—director Hiromasa Yonebayashi made two films there before leaving to start Ponoc. Appreciate the steampunk aesthetic and Harry Potter vibes.

Destiny (1921)

Before his sci-fi opus Metropolis, Fritz Lang wove a tale of life, love, and death called Destiny. Death, literally a dude, is sick of people getting mad at him for doing the job God stuck him with, so he agrees to let a grieving woman attempt to retrieve her lost lover. They bet on the outcome of three other tales of love and death, following a Muslim couple during Ramadan, a noblewoman and her lover during the Venice Carnival, and a Chinese magician and his assistant. Destiny is undoubtedly a milestone in the development of cinema, but compared to today’s movies it’s a slow watch. Dig it for the atmosphere and let your mind wander throughout.

