The Best Merch and Swag For Your Fast Food-Obsessed Loved One

Some people have a favorite sports team they’re a ride-or-die for, but others have that kind of passionate loyalty to their favorite fast-food chain. Whether you share Ben Affleck’s unwavering love for Dunkin’ or worship Ronald McDonald, it’s another excellent year for must-have limited edition merch to show your support. We’ve rounded up the best in merch for the fast-foodies this holiday season, from Grimace slippers to Raising Cane’s A Christmas Story bunny suit.

DUNKIN’

Dunkin always has the best range of merch, from bedding to apparel, so even though the holiday season just started, many of their Christmas-themed items are already sold out. We’re hoping they restock soon because their Jellycat-like plushie of the Dunkin’ iced coffee is adorable! The pink Munchkin crew socks are also too cute. Either of these would be the perfect present for the Dunkin’ fan in your life.

WHITE CASTLE

White Castle upped their merch game this year, releasing items you didn’t even know you needed till now. The company recently unveiled its Crocs set, featuring little burgers. If Crocs aren’t your thing, White Castle also has other worthy goodies, like a pickleball set, a knit hat and scarf set, and friendship bracelets. The best item, though, is the Love Castle Robe, making sure you feel luxurious while enjoying your sliders. And in the off chance you’re a White Castle family with an expendable income, there’s also a bouncy castle!

RAISING CANE’S

Raising Cane’s is giving every fast-food chain a run for its money with its Christmas merch line. They teamed up with A Christmas Story to create apparel inspired by the holiday classic, releasing some of the year’s most coveted items. While the pink bunny pajama pants are nice, it’s the bunny suit that made me ready to drop some money. It’s as silly as Ralphie’s onesie in the movie, but it looks extremely cozy and pretty cute.

Another great piece of Raising Cane’s and A Christmas Story merch is its collection of limited-edition plushies featuring its mascot, Cane, as Ralphie. Unsurprisingly, it’s all sold out, but as soon as they’re back in stock, I’m buying everything!

MCDONALD’S

After all the buzz surrounding the Grimace shake a couple of years ago, McDonald’s learned that people go nuts for the fuzzy purple blob. He’s the star of McDonald’s best holiday merch, from a not-so-ugly Christmas sweater to cozy slippers.

TACO BELL

While some fast food brands go for gaudy, campy merch, Taco Bell understands you need an outfit that’s more practical than laundry day. Their sweats collection is understated and easily wearable, with the Taco Bell logo tastefully placed in solid-color co-ords.

KFC

If, unlike Taco Bell’s collection, you’re looking for something that screams Christmas, KFC has just the right merch. Their t-shirt and sweatshirt, featuring Colonel Sanders holding a bucket of fried chicken in the snow, have a touch of whimsy. At the same time, the pajama pants are loud and colorful, featuring the entrepreneur and mascot up to holiday hijinks, from riding a moose to ziplining through Christmas lights.