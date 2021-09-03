For us, Labor Day weekend is a time to take a load off, have one or nine beers, and grill to our collective heart’s content. On the other hand, some of you psychos are gonna be strapping on your hiking boots, slathering on the bug spray, and readying your canoes for a long weekend full of exercise and adventure—and that’s great! We wish we were you! We’d love to brag to our friends and family about how we traversed the mighty rivers of North America and celestially navigated our way back home when our GPS battery died, all while drinking a tasteful amount of bourbon and wrestling lake sharks. (The only wrestling we’ll likely be doing is with Monday’s hangover.)

But more than anything, we respect the hell out of all of our outdoorsy friends, and with that respect comes love—a deep love, which we express in the only language we know: the language of dealsdealsdeals. That’s why we put together this short list of some of the hottest deals at the hottest brands for you to fill your carts with during this long, girthy weekend. Looking for sales on tents, backpacks, sleeping bags, and hiking gear? This is the best weekend of the year to get camping gear for cheap. Here are the best finds for Labor Day outdoor gear sales.

The Best Labor Day Sales on Outdoor Gear

Amazon has some great sales or outdoor gear for Labor Day, but you’ll have to dig around a bit to find them. Cult faves including Teton backpacks and Lifestraw water purification straws are on sale, and always a hit.

Backcountry is offering up to 60% off their gear and apparel until September 6, and, yes, we will be buried in this perfect sleeping bag. First, it’s named “Big Agnes,” which, yes, and second, it’s a double sleeping bag—perfect for romantic backpacking getaways. It also features a Flex Pad Sleeve which secures one or two sleeping pads for restless snoozers.

Gobi Heat—purveyors of the finest heated apparel and camping chairs, because being outside doesn’t have to mean freezing your arse off—is offering 10% off sitewide with code SUMMER10 until September 30. If you thought you loved your beanies and jackets now, just wait until you put on the toasty versions—it’s like wearing clothes that are fresh out of the dryer, but all day.

Moosejaw (excellent name) is kicking off its fall sale with 20% off one full-price item with the code APPLECIDER (cute), or up to 30% off select styles in the sale section. This Herschel bag and The North Face cargo pants combo is the perfect way to kick off fall—which really starts on September 1, in our opinion.

REI, the mothership of outdoorsiness, is offering up to 30% off select full-price and clearance clothing, gear, accessories, up until September 6. Pick up a pair of these Kodiak boots to climb trails or stomp on your enemies, then grab a seriously marked-down clean up kit to help keep junk off the mountains.

Steep and Cheap is having a huge Labor Day sale with more than 10,000 products on sale at up to 75% off, and an extra 20% off camping gear with the code LABORDAY20. Perhaps you’d enjoy a night or two in a tent, crushing beer and huffing bug spray (please don’t) until you drift off to sleep on this ultra lightweight air pad.

Z Grills is offering up to $140 off pellet grills and accessories until September 11, which is perfect, since you just started making your own sausages, and you’ll need something to sear them on after you’ve gently coaxed them to delicious doneness. This grill bundle, dubbed the “Backyard Warrior,” is $281 off, and comes with a pellet grill, a rain cover, a smoker tube, heat resistant BBQ gloves, a grill brush with scraper, a burger press, a flatware set, a cap, and Bear Paw shredder claws. It’s time to show your arteries who’s boss.

Go forth and shop, outdoors people—the mountains aren’t going anywhere, but these deals are.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.

