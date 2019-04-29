The Best Memes from ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 3

Seven bless me. After a looong build-up in the first two episodes of season eight, Game of Thrones’s seventieth chapter was almost certainly the most cataclysmic installment of the series to date. We still have a LOT of questions about what exactly went down at the Battle of Winterfell, but that’s a different article. Into the breach once more, my memes. Charge!

EVERYONE: Good luck topping Marvel this weekend, HBO…



HBO: ARYA NOT ENTERTAINED?! pic.twitter.com/6M3aS3DXbA — Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) April 29, 2019

First off, The Long Night featured some questionable-at-best military strategy, and people took note. Sure, the Dothraki light cavalry might be best served by attacking the dead outside Winterfell, but why wasn’t everyone else behind the stone walls, or at least the fire trench? You guys know every soldier you waste turns into an ice zombie, right?

https://twitter.com/Memesanquotes/status/1122830816776740864

https://twitter.com/Dekuoo/status/1122733508449980416

https://twitter.com/SocioSteiner/status/1122769333036507138

For a guy who learned combat in a paramilitary organization based in a castle next to a giant fucking ice wall, you’d think Jon Snow would know more about defending a medieval fort. But, no, just run around with your sword, that’ll for sure work, dude.

https://twitter.com/Fxrhad/status/1122856293851639808

https://twitter.com/fivefifths/status/1122698426100137984

Like the first two episodes, this episode was also very dark. Like, literally.

how do u switch this show from night mode — Desus MF Nice💯 (@desusnice) April 29, 2019

https://twitter.com/carolineframke/status/1122672255299915777

And there were some tragic deaths…

How Lyanna went out pic.twitter.com/V4oegNqXQa — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 29, 2019

Bran: Theon, you’re a good man. Thank you.



Theon: pic.twitter.com/FQDc5J9o4e — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 29, 2019

https://twitter.com/joorihan/status/1122717225406722052

…but honestly, way more people survived than many expected. Brienne and Jaime shippers can rest easy, and it looks like Grey Worm is going on that beach vacation with Missandei after all.

https://twitter.com/yoongiysl/status/1122713524508266496

Brienne, Jaime, and Podrick realizing they get to live another day#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Tq5Uwl8INc — Whew! 🍉 (@mooreismoore_) April 29, 2019

While everyone else was fighting for their lives, Bran did the eye thing for some reason. Thanks, Bran!

#GameOfThrones

*Everyone at Winterfell fighting for their life*

Bran the entire time: pic.twitter.com/JFZU5PDHTe — Dileep K S (@ksdileep1) April 29, 2019

JORAH: I'll lead the first charge.



BRIENNE: I'll command the left flank.



GREY WORM: The Unsullied shall protect the gate.



BRAN: How cool would it be to fly around and just do like, general bird stuff — Dan Amira (@DanAmira) April 29, 2019

Things eventually went south in the crypt, but who didn’t see that coming?

https://twitter.com/Leonard_Phosiwa/status/1122773142605303808

Finally, Arya jumped out of a window and slayed the bad bad ice man.

https://twitter.com/IvanIMaina/status/1122690660748886017

https://twitter.com/logynthompson/status/1122867281300742145

https://twitter.com/ziwe/status/1122687113697398784

Arya the next meeting of the lords: pic.twitter.com/myWteIOiLM — Big Will (@Rivaled_) April 29, 2019

https://twitter.com/DJ_BERN/status/1122689071283884034

Winter is coming? Winter is here??? More like Winter just blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals. On to episode four, and the return of chaotic, evil wine mom Cersei.

Meanwhile Cersei in the crib like pic.twitter.com/eiUgeyWmxr — Frazier Tharpe II (@The_SummerMan) April 29, 2019

Follow Peter Slattery on Twitter .