The Best Memes from ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 5

Game of Thrones is almost done wrapping up its extremely frustrating final season, with the show’s penultimate episode The Bells airing last night. Though certainly dramatic with incredibly high production value, this installment pretty much threw the previous seasons’ character developments out the window, and people online had plenty to say about it.



I love how two weeks ago for #GameofThrones everyone was hyped as fuck anout what was gonka go down, and now it’s like pic.twitter.com/uuS1yVFOY7 — blake g. (@BGibs122) May 13, 2019

Varys was actually being a scary whisper man again for a few minutes at the beginning of this episode, doing the sneaky things that actually made him an interesting character back in the day. He then got BBQ’d by Drogon because he blabbed about Jon’s real lineage. RIP whisper man.

Me wondering who Varys was trying to send that letter to #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/vY0xsGKNX2 — Monica Mendez 🇵🇸 (@monicam_mendez) May 13, 2019

As per usual this season, Tyrion wandered around for a bit being useless. He attempted to stop Daenerys from going Mad Queen on King’s Landing, and (big surprise) failed!

After apparently doing some off-screen research about how not to get owned by ballistas, Dany promptly whomped the entire Lannister army. Iron Fleet? Toast. Golden Company? Crispy. Scorpions and archers on the walls? Burn baby burn.

Iron fleet last episode



Vs.



Iron fleet this episode #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/XDkgLSyxYc — Daniel Parker (@riselikefenix) May 13, 2019

Also under attack? Pretty much everything else!

Meanwhile…

Sansa chillin in Winterfell while Dany lights everyone tf up in King’s Landing #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/3xuIC4rfDs — allie 🍔 (@amaulz) May 13, 2019

Today’s lucky recipient of Westeros’s Contrived Tidal Pattern Sweepstakes? Euron, who washes ashore at Convenient Cove to get promptly murdered by Jaime.

Euron’s dying breath is literally “no shit I fucked you up too.” they fully turned the Drowned God into an Ohio guy in full. I’ve turned the corner fully and now believe this to be the greatest show of all time — Lead Actor from Pixar’s Sodas (@ByYourLogic) May 13, 2019

Oh yeah, #CleganeBowl happened. Dramatic! Boom bang!

We finally got to see what the Mountain looked like under that armor #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/dnZxFmzNZe — Joshua (@LundyLand95) May 13, 2019

Watching The Hound go over the wall like that #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Ll8eFaiSqo — Kit (@kitscreek) May 13, 2019

Cersei walking past Clegane and the Mountain #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/1K7WTqYwsw — Devin (@devin_big25) May 13, 2019

Jaime and Cersei run away and die together. Not like this you guuuuuyyyyyssss.

me believing that jaime actually left to kill cersei and didn’t want to hurt brienne:#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/bE935kRZJW — kiz (@kieraisnothere) May 13, 2019

Finally, mercifully, Arya found a white horse and got outta Dodge. This is probably a metaphor for something, but I was just glad this episode was over.

Arya being counted among survivors #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Ch0bizHHCo — Dini the wolf (@wolf_dini) May 13, 2019

When Arya gets back to Winterfell to tell Sansa what happened .. https://t.co/UwuLAGmkh7 — 𝕜𝕚𝕠𝕟 . (@MrFlyyyGuyyy) May 13, 2019

One more episode left. Hang in there, people.

