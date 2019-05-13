The Best Memes from ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 5

Game of Thrones is almost done wrapping up its extremely frustrating final season, with the show’s penultimate episode The Bells airing last night. Though certainly dramatic with incredibly high production value, this installment pretty much threw the previous seasons’ character developments out the window, and people online had plenty to say about it.
Varys was actually being a scary whisper man again for a few minutes at the beginning of this episode, doing the sneaky things that actually made him an interesting character back in the day. He then got BBQ’d by Drogon because he blabbed about Jon’s real lineage. RIP whisper man.
As per usual this season, Tyrion wandered around for a bit being useless. He attempted to stop Daenerys from going Mad Queen on King’s Landing, and (big surprise) failed!
After apparently doing some off-screen research about how not to get owned by ballistas, Dany promptly whomped the entire Lannister army. Iron Fleet? Toast. Golden Company? Crispy. Scorpions and archers on the walls? Burn baby burn.
Also under attack? Pretty much everything else!
Meanwhile…
Today’s lucky recipient of Westeros’s Contrived Tidal Pattern Sweepstakes? Euron, who washes ashore at Convenient Cove to get promptly murdered by Jaime.
Oh yeah, #CleganeBowl happened. Dramatic! Boom bang!
Jaime and Cersei run away and die together. Not like this you guuuuuyyyyyssss.
Finally, mercifully, Arya found a white horse and got outta Dodge. This is probably a metaphor for something, but I was just glad this episode was over.
One more episode left. Hang in there, people.
