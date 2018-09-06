That Anonymous ‘NYT’ Op-Ed Spawned Some Darkly Amusing Memes

As you might have already heard, the New York Times published an op-ed on Wednesday from an anonymous White House “senior official” titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.” The piece describes the contempt many within the White House apparently harbor for their boss, going as far as to call the president amoral and say that “many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.”

Trump, for his part, offered one of his typically reasonable and measured responses:

TREASON? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

While the commander-in-chief continued to spiral online and bookies began to take bets on who wrote the anonymous item, the internet did its thing, criticizing the Times, the mysterious Trump advisor, and our president with some on-point memes.

Some posts highlighted displeasure with the Times‘s framing of someone working for Trump as part of some sort of “resistance”:

tfw you tweet something instead of googling it :( https://t.co/pZuCaDtYmW — mah ree nah (@marinarachael) September 5, 2018

remember when the ny times had standards pic.twitter.com/gkOhI23ogm — josh terry (@JoshhTerry) September 5, 2018

https://twitter.com/robhornick/status/1037516323440316416

Fixed that for you. pic.twitter.com/SkutWXSYS3 — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) September 5, 2018

While others related in various ways to our president’s one-word rebuttal:

This reads like he’s asking if anyone is up for doing some treason https://t.co/EnlcjZynIa — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 5, 2018

*sees Instagram pics from a party i wasn't invited to* https://t.co/8dWN1l7cmw — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) September 5, 2018

https://twitter.com/baskincase/status/1037465846510170114

HOW COULD YOU pic.twitter.com/IgHOgXIfy0 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 5, 2018

In conclusion:



