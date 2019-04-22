The Best Memes from ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 2

While the second episode of Game of Thrones season eight is technically titled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” I hope we all remember this installment the way it should be remembered: Game of Thrones 69.
In releasing episode 69 on the weekend of 4/20, with a nearly 69 minute runtime, showrunners clearly set us up for some memes here. Thrones 69 wasn’t straight-up sex all episode, but the latest installment in the war against winter was certainly far hornier than the season premiere.
Let’s jump right in to the jokes.
A Song of Ice and Fire 69: Winterfell Drift started off with Jaime appearing in front of basically all of the show’s main characters in a sort of informal tribunal blah blah blah we all already know what’s going to happen here. Lannisters always weasel their way out of these trial situations one way or another, so let’s move on.
Grey Worm and Missandei had a nice scene where they planned a couple’s beach vacation. One of them is definitely going to be dead as hell by the end of next episode.
What better episode for perhaps the most skilled sex-haver in Westeros to reappear. Ladies and gentlemen, Podrick Payne!
Pod showed off his pipes (plural) later in the episode, which is pretty ironic because the other notable member of House Payne is a mute who literally had his tongue cut off.
Similar to Bronn singing “The Rains of Castamere” before the Battle of the Blackwater in season two, the whole thing was more than a little ominous.
OK, anyway, I know what you’re all really here for. After what felt like weeks of flirting in Winterfell’s smithy…
…Arya and Gendry took the iron bone!
Last but not least, in a legitimately heartwarming scene, Jaime knighted his old pal Brienne in front of the supportive crew of Tormund, Tyrion, Pod, and that Onion Knight fella. Plenty of pure memes followed.
That’s all for now. Get ready for everyone to die in episode three!
Follow Peter Slattery on Twitter .