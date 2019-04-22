The Best Memes from ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 2

While the second episode of Game of Thrones season eight is technically titled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” I hope we all remember this installment the way it should be remembered: Game of Thrones 69.

TONIGHT'S GAME OF THRONES EPISODE IS EPISODE 69 SPREAD THE WORD pic.twitter.com/VKcdJQnF9F — Dread Pirate Sunder (@SunderCR) April 22, 2019

GAME OF THRONES 69 lol excuse me #gameofthrones69 pic.twitter.com/IZzUGFHxX6 — The Add to List Podcast (@addtolistpod) April 22, 2019

In releasing episode 69 on the weekend of 4/20, with a nearly 69 minute runtime, showrunners clearly set us up for some memes here. Thrones 69 wasn’t straight-up sex all episode, but the latest installment in the war against winter was certainly far hornier than the season premiere.

Let’s jump right in to the jokes.

https://twitter.com/pattymo/status/1120142261105364992

A Song of Ice and Fire 69: Winterfell Drift started off with Jaime appearing in front of basically all of the show’s main characters in a sort of informal tribunal blah blah blah we all already know what’s going to happen here. Lannisters always weasel their way out of these trial situations one way or another, so let’s move on.

https://twitter.com/KamaraYassin/status/1120301581168148481

Grey Worm and Missandei had a nice scene where they planned a couple’s beach vacation. One of them is definitely going to be dead as hell by the end of next episode.

https://twitter.com/e1aci/status/1120296233732591617

What better episode for perhaps the most skilled sex-haver in Westeros to reappear. Ladies and gentlemen, Podrick Payne!

Pod showed off his pipes (plural) later in the episode, which is pretty ironic because the other notable member of House Payne is a mute who literally had his tongue cut off.

Podrick really came through with those vocals like#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/QxLTPia3Tq — sheekorita⁷ 🎀 (@misstragicc) April 22, 2019

https://twitter.com/kelseydunnn/status/1120183404102856704

Similar to Bronn singing “The Rains of Castamere” before the Battle of the Blackwater in season two, the whole thing was more than a little ominous.

https://twitter.com/KofieYeboah/status/1120201612943863808

https://twitter.com/AfroBaseNg/status/1120221471580786688

OK, anyway, I know what you’re all really here for. After what felt like weeks of flirting in Winterfell’s smithy…

https://twitter.com/popeharrold/status/1120133797733969920?s=12

https://twitter.com/HPJArt/status/1120136258561433601

https://twitter.com/RdotAye/status/1120141833592561665

…Arya and Gendry took the iron bone!

A Girl Has No Panny Drawls: Hammer-Slangin' Gendry Winterfell Wallops Arya's Many-Faced Cakes To Smithereens, Whips Up Hilarious Chaos https://t.co/v4PDW3HunD #DemThrones



(HBO) pic.twitter.com/xREtsVdJSF — Bossip (@Bossip) April 22, 2019

https://twitter.com/kevinator_16/status/1120217117742080000

Last but not least, in a legitimately heartwarming scene, Jaime knighted his old pal Brienne in front of the supportive crew of Tormund, Tyrion, Pod, and that Onion Knight fella. Plenty of pure memes followed.

https://twitter.com/josh_c_l/status/1120177512062050304

ME TELLING MY MOM HOW IMPORTANT THE KNIGHTING SCENE WAS FOR JAIME AND BRIENNE’S RELATIONSHIP AND WHAT IT MEANS TO ME // my mom #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/rGXYulr75p — catalina 💜💚 (@_catastroph3) April 22, 2019

That’s all for now. Get ready for everyone to die in episode three!

https://twitter.com/lidiasaguilar/status/1120144619185102848

It’s almost like her character arc is complete…You know what happens next right? https://t.co/f8TqAb5BTk — D (@DrakoTsunami) April 22, 2019

