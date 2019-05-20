The Best Memes from the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Finale

Well, that was… something. After eight years of death and boning, Game of Thrones has concluded with a severely broken finale titled The Iron Throne. All you can really do is laugh at this point, so, let’s do that!

Tyrion starts the episode with a nice long stroll, and then Daenerys holds a fascist rally with her remaining buddies. Side note: THIS many Dothraki survived the fight with the Night King after all?!

Jon Snow not being able to speak any languages @ Daenerys's Nazi speech#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/DQhsETbjUI — average bipedal (@imaverage98) May 20, 2019

She’s 6 seconds away from asking for a manager #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/hv6ubbhHwT — Eric K (@alkalotic) May 20, 2019

Eventually, Jon Snow realizes he’s stupid, and stabs his megalomaniac aunt/lover/queen/etc to death. Sad!

https://twitter.com/mannynotfound/status/1130311312037339136?s=12

https://twitter.com/isabelxguan/status/1130320702198956032

Later, a group of the most powerful nobles in Westeros meets to figure out Jon’s fate and the future of the realm. Remember those last eight seasons where nobody could get along and gaining the Iron Throne was worth death? Forget about all that! Everyone is working together now. We’re not explaining how this happened! It’s just time to catch up with some old friends.

exact same energy pic.twitter.com/aJPKzoQort — Endless 😱 Bummer (@LasagnaGarden) May 20, 2019

the main theme of Game of Thrones finally became clear in the finale: the importance of breastfeeding to grow up big and strong pic.twitter.com/axazLAnW58 — Andrew Bridgman (@bridgmandrew) May 20, 2019

Samwell makes a LOL pitch for Democracy.

samwell: what if we let the people decide



all the lords: in venezuela they’re eating rats have you seen their gdp — raandy (@randygdub) May 20, 2019

And so, a new king is crowned—and it’s BRAN??!

https://twitter.com/Smittyx36/status/1130298143499853825

https://twitter.com/A2222oo/status/1130388028239880192

TYRION: People love stories. And no one has a better story than Bran



ARYA, WHO LEARNED SHAPE-SHIFTING AND MURDERED THE INVINCIBLE ICE KING OF DEATH: Bran has what now — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) May 20, 2019

tyrion was praising bran for surviving beyond the wall when meera reed was the actual reason he made it alive. and this girl not only never got a proper sincere "thank you" but also was never even mentioned again and we don't know if she survived, eye — ellie (@odairannies) May 20, 2019

https://twitter.com/pattymo/status/1130306435194212353

https://twitter.com/max_read/status/1130318388549623808

Up in the Kingsguard tower, which I guess survived the dragon carnage, Brienne writes a few entries in her burn book.

Jamie Lannister is the nastiest skank bitch I have ever met. Do not trust him, he is a fugly slut. #GameofThrones #GOT pic.twitter.com/N4I3XvBeBy — Dana Nugent (@DMNug) May 20, 2019

https://twitter.com/stavvybaby/status/1130296587069136896?s=12

pic.twitter.com/lYR4JkmiRX — Soundtracker is back and you should listen to it (@UweBollocks) May 20, 2019

Wrapping up, there’s a small council meeting that basically devolves into a sitcom.

That last small council scene was wild pic.twitter.com/AravQDwfHo — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) May 20, 2019

Then we knock out a montage.

https://twitter.com/niccibelli/status/1130451255799689217

And now, our watch is ended. Just kidding—get ready for the spinoffs!

https://twitter.com/thenoelmiller/status/1130346756732989440?s=12

