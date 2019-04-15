The Best Memes from the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere

At long last, winter is here! Episode one of the final season of Game of Thrones aired last night, and all your favorites were back in action. Arya! Dany! Stressed out Jon Snow! Tyrion, for like, one scene!

There actually wasn’t a lot of killing, sex, or ice zombies in the premiere, but there was a whooole lot of reunions between key characters, and people online had a lot of thoughts about them.

First, Arya and Gendry. After the stone cold Stark assassin spots Robert’s bastard riding towards Winterfell, the two have a flirty (?) reunion in the castle’s smithy. Back in the day, it seemed like this was more of a friend or sibling relationship, but this is Game of Thrones, so I guess you never know!

Arya also said hi to the Hound, who she previously robbed and left for dead. It was actually way more emotional/funny than like half these get togethers.



Me when Arya and Jon reunited vs. Me when Arya and The Hound reunited #GameofThrones

https://twitter.com/likeokaysure/status/1117603621057835009

Jon Snow also linked with a bunch of old pals, including Bran, Arya, and Sam. In general, he seems a little burnt out.

Jon Snow everytime he gets rid of one title and they give him a higher one

Sam: You're the true King of the 7 Kingdoms

Sam: You're the true King of the 7 Kingdoms

Jon:

Tyrion was in this episode for about 14 seconds. Among these moments, he reunited with his wife Sansa, during which she properly flamed him.

Sansa looking at Tyrion after he said the Lannister army will be joining them and trusted Cersei. #gameofthrones

Back at the ranch (King’s Landing), Euron came back to ham-handedly hit on Cersei. It was… weird.

https://twitter.com/kidaxxo/status/1117629945780604929

Nobody:



Nobody at all:



I mean it really no one:



Nobody:

Nobody at all:

I mean it really no one:

Euron:

Also, Theon rescued Yara from Euron’s flagship. Greyjoys! Still relevant? I guess so!

Arya and Jon Theon and Yara

Arya and Jon Theon and Yara

reunion reunion#GameofThrones

Last but not least: Bran and Jaime. Bran did a lot of staring this episode…

Every bran meme has me straight up cackling #GameofThrones

…and he did s’more staring when none other than the Kingslayer showed up at the very end of the episode. This may feel like a million billion years ago, but you may recall that Jaime pushed Bran out a window all the way back in season one, which pretty much kicked the whole War of the Five Kings off in the first place. Awkward!

And now, we wait for episode two. Man, I feel old.

Follow Peter Slattery on Twitter.