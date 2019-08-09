The Best Men’s Deodorant Is Refillable and Recyclable

Welcome to BUYABLES, a new series that will show you how to upgrade your life and the things you need to buy to do it. VICE Media makes a small commission on products linked in this article.

Helmm is a refillable deodorant, and the best one I’ve ever worn.

While the many direct to consumer men’s skincare and shaving brands have released some incredible products, their stabs at deodorant, and the many “natural” deodorants I’ve tried in general, have failed me, and I’m not particularly sweaty. But I can go at least two days before I need to reapply Helmm, which is available as an antiperspirant or aluminum-free deodorant, and is also:

Helmm offers a subscription service for its deodorant refills, which come in four different scents and are housed in a permanent, beautiful, leather and metal container. In general, the plastic containers used by the standard deodorant brands are not recyclable, so the reduction in plastic by going with Helmm is tremendous. Their products are also cruelty-free and made in the US.

You can buy Helmm’s starter kit without a subscription, but you’ll save $10 by subscribing, shipping is free, and you can easily cancel anytime. Refills cost $12 and should last you 6-8 weeks.