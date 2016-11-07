The Best New Pop Group of 2016 are Back With a Video for “One Key”

​Cast your mind back to August. The sun rose high in the sky, the windows remained open all night for months, and… we premiered a track from your new favourite pop group S4U​. The song was “Twice” and we described it as an amalgamation of TLC, the most sublime All Saints track, and 1990s rap production by way of The Pharcyde or Souls of Mischief​. Today, the sun rises again, because we’re premiering the video for S4U’s latest track, a smooth and ethereal number by the name of “One Key”.

Before watching it, it’s important to take what you already know about pop videos and to throw all of that knowledge in the bin. S4U’s “One Key” is a reinvention. Essentially, the group have offered up a night time joyride through London. If you’ve ever smoked far too much weed and found yourself on the backseat of a car, window rolled as far down as possible, this is a video that perfectly illustrates the feeling of that moment. It comes off the back of support from Radio 1’s Huw Stephens and Phil Taggart, 1Xtra’s Jamz Supernova and the infinitely beautiful and angelic soul that is Pharrell Williams and his Beats1 Othertone show. Have a watch below and bask in one of 2016’s most exciting and mysterious emerging acts.

Press photo by Lily MC.