The Songs That Made This Horrible February Bearable

Let’s face it: February sucked this year. From horrific weather emergencies in Texas, too much snow elsewhere, too little sunlight, and, of course, the ongoing pandemic, there was just a general bad vibe everywhere you looked. It feels good to finally leave this month behind, but these songs are going to stay with us. With new music from favorites like Victoria Monét, Lucky Daye, and Ryley Walker to stunning singles from rising acts like McKinley Dixon, Emily Blue, and Floatie, it wasn’t all bad. In fact, there were so many great songs that it was basically impossible to pare down this list to a number under 20. (We kept it at 21).

Follow the playlist and Noisey’s Spotify page and be on the lookout for great music throughout 2021. Each month, the VICE staff will continue to bring you an expertly curated playlist of our favorite songs from the acts you need to know.