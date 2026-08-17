The Best Part of Netflix’s ‘Tires’ Season 3 Might Be Hiding in the End Credits

Netflix just dropped Season 3 of Tires, and the new episodes are already making a big hit. However, hidden at the end, in the credits, is one of the best parts of the show.

Tires has been a hit comedy for Netflix over the last few years. Starring comedians like Shane Gillis and Stavros Halkias, the show follows the ins and outs of a medium-level auto shop chain in the Northeast.

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‘Tires’: Come for the Comedy, Stay for the dope soundtrack

When the screen goes dark, though, and the credits begin to roll, the music soundtracking the cast and crew is truly incredible. Some other songs from the end credits of Tires Season 3 include “AT&T” by Liquid Mike, “Freaks” by Surf Curse, and “Certain Kinds of Trash” by Chain & The Gang.

At the end of Season 3, Episode 4, you can hear the song “LOS NARCOS” by Master Peace. The British artist even live-reacted to his song being included. Check that out below, and make sure to watch the show for the rest of the killer credits tunes.

Tires was created by Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, and John McKeever. The show premiered on Netflix in May 2024, and is now in its third season. In addition to Gillis and Halkias, the show’s cast also features Gerben, Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Thomas Haden Church.

The show has grown to be one of the most popular comedies of the current streaming era, and for good reason. The writing is sharp; the performances are sublime, and, well, I’ve already heaped a lot of praise on the soundtrack.

In 2025, Gerben and McKeever sat down for a Hollywood Reporter interview to discuss the show. Near the end of their conversation, the pair addressed why the show does such a great job handling hot-topic subject matter.

“I’m going to take that one because John would be too modest to answer this. It’s John,” Gerben asserted. “He knows how to walk that line, and he will also— sometimes it’s very hard in the moment when everybody’s pitching, like, funny ideas or whatever, to be the bad guy and be like, ‘That’s too far.’ And yet he makes those decisions. And it is John.”

He added, “That is a very specific thing where it’s like, he— Shane can walk a line too; we’ve all seen that. But insofar as the writing process, John is just so good at that.”

Tires Season 3 is now streaming, only on Netflix

Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Netflix