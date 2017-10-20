The Best Prime Rib Recipe in the World Recipe

Servings: 8-10

Prep time: 1 hour

Total time: 3-4 hours

Ingredients

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

7 bone-in whole prime rib (about 12 pounds|6 kilograms)

Directions

Rub the prime rib generously with salt and pepper and leave it at room temperature for at least 1 hour. Heat the oven to 450°F. Place the prime rib on a rack in a large roasting pan and roast for 10 minutes. Turn the oven down to 300°F and roast the prime rib until medium-rare, about 13 to 15 minutes per pound, or until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat reaches 110°F. Remove the prime rib from the oven and transfer to a cutting board. Let it rest at least 45 minutes to an hour before carving.

