The Best Pull Quotes from Kanye West’s Interview with Zane Lowe

Another day, another Kanye West event that breaks the internet. Earlier today, BBC Radio 1 aired an interview that Zane Lowe conducted with West, aka Noisey’s Jesus, and man oh man, what an incredible interview it was. Pretty much everything Yeezy said was a pearl of wisdom, and while Kanye spoke, the Noisey staff was toiling away in a Google Doc, hungrily collecting each and every jewel that Yeezus casually dropped.

In the chat, which found Yeezus crying, discussing his new album, and teasing an upcoming tour with Rihanna, Kanye casually mentioned to Lowe that he doesn’t actually read articles, “I just read the pull quotes.” So in that spirit, we took it upon ourselves to take the best pull quotes from Kanye’s Zane Lowe interview and are offering to you. If this reads like a guide to life, well, that’s just because Kanye West has mastered the art of living life and there’s something to be learned in everything he says. You’re welcome, world.

Videos by VICE

Continued below:

“Exclusivity is the new n-word.”

“Your egg, my semen, we’re gonna change the world.”

“A t any moment i can hit that ‘Y e button.”

“Maybe that’s incorrect English. I’m sorry mom.”

“I didn’t come here to be liked, I came here to make a difference. Not this interview. I’m talking about life.”

“It’s fun to work hard.”

“This new album is coming out of the fight to want to design.”

“I wanna perform ‘Only One’ as many times as possible.”

“Fusion is the future. Period.”

“Meeting Paul McCartney was like meeting Ralph Lauren.”

“I think innovation gets almost too much credit in a way.”

“There’s no money in innovation. The money is in the repetition.”

“Art is to be free. Design is to fix.”

“Irrigation, that’s a form of design.”

“My doorman is more important than the head of any company. He keeps us safe.”

“Everybody has a right to be wrong.”

“People say I’m a hypocrite. Yes, I am. I am a human being.”

“Run, fly, go as fast as you can. Don’t stop.”

“People are only concerned about being first.”

“As I told Obama the last time I saw him…”

“I express my opinions and I’ll take the weight of it. Maybe i might have been wrong!”

“Class is the new way to discriminate against people, to hold people down, to hold people in their place.”

“I’m not saying I have answers, these are just my current opinions.”

“People say I’m a hypocrite, right? Yes. I am. I’m a human being.

“You win or you learn. Bam. That’s a jewel.”

Follow Noisey on Twitter.