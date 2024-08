During a clunky montage of memorable movie songs, the Oscars shocked us all with a performance that literally nobody expected or even really wanted. For reasons none of us can even comprehend, Eminem surprised us with a glitchy rendition of “Lose Yourself” from 2002’s 8 Mile.

Everyone looked extremely confused, and honestly, same! Why did this happen? Who the hell knows? But at least it made for some of the best crowd reactions so far. Well, OK, it can only go up from here!

