The Best Reactions to England’s Victory Last Night

England won the football last night. You know this; it’s been in the news. Also, if you were anywhere near a pub between 10PM and midnight, the celebrations would have been impossible to miss. People were scaling buildings, dancing in the middle of the road and, for some reason, punching suitcases in train stations. It’s anyone’s guess as to what will happen when we win the actual final.

Look, here are some videos:

SOME MEN JUST FUCKING POUNDING A SUITCASE FOR SOME REASON

I saw someone punching? A suitcase?? In the middle of Liverpool St last night?? Because England won??? pic.twitter.com/yalGlo7RbT — Zing Tsjeng (@misszing) July 4, 2018

THE ONLY ENGLAND FAN IN A BAR FULL OF COLOMBIANS

Dier’s winning goal. The emergence of the only England fan in the bar pic.twitter.com/9MPy2PkIWo — Michael Clarke (@michaelclarke_) July 4, 2018

A BUS DRIVER’S WORST NIGHTMARE

https://twitter.com/sincityyo/status/1014255327364239361

A SOLO CELEBRATION

#ENGCOL 😂😂😂 that winning England goal got him screaming pic.twitter.com/IkjEEh9C8w — Aqueel 💯 (@Aqueel_xo) July 3, 2018

WET CHAOS

England supporters after England scored the winning penalty😃 pic.twitter.com/2Mwxc4uqSv — Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) July 4, 2018

ROSS KEMP

GARETH SOUTHGATE

AND ROSS KEMP AGAIN

