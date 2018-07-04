VICE
The Best Reactions to England’s Victory Last Night

England won the football last night. You know this; it’s been in the news. Also, if you were anywhere near a pub between 10PM and midnight, the celebrations would have been impossible to miss. People were scaling buildings, dancing in the middle of the road and, for some reason, punching suitcases in train stations. It’s anyone’s guess as to what will happen when we win the actual final.

Look, here are some videos:

SOME MEN JUST FUCKING POUNDING A SUITCASE FOR SOME REASON

THE ONLY ENGLAND FAN IN A BAR FULL OF COLOMBIANS

A BUS DRIVER’S WORST NIGHTMARE

https://twitter.com/sincityyo/status/1014255327364239361

A SOLO CELEBRATION

WET CHAOS

ROSS KEMP

GARETH SOUTHGATE

AND ROSS KEMP AGAIN

