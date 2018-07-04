The Best Reactions to England’s Victory Last Night

England won the football last night. You know this; it’s been in the news. Also, if you were anywhere near a pub between 10PM and midnight, the celebrations would have been impossible to miss. People were scaling buildings, dancing in the middle of the road and, for some reason, punching suitcases in train stations. It’s anyone’s guess as to what will happen when we win the actual final.
Look, here are some videos:
Videos by VICE
SOME MEN JUST FUCKING POUNDING A SUITCASE FOR SOME REASON
THE ONLY ENGLAND FAN IN A BAR FULL OF COLOMBIANS
A BUS DRIVER’S WORST NIGHTMARE
A SOLO CELEBRATION
WET CHAOS
ROSS KEMP
GARETH SOUTHGATE
AND ROSS KEMP AGAIN
More from VICE:
England Are Looking Forward at What Could Possibly Be
World Cup Pundits, Ranked from Least to Most Annoying
Ranking Every Member of the England World Cup Squad By How Likely They Are to Eat a Worm