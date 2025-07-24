The Best-Selling PS5 Game of 2025 Is Forza Horizon 5—an Xbox Port

That’s right, Forza Horizon 5 is outselling every other PlayStation 5 game for this year. And it’s only been three months since it was released.

I believe the reason for that is pretty clear. The console wars are ridiculous and everyone knows it.

Videos by VICE

Play video

I don’t think anyone should be surprised that Forza Horizon 5 holds the 2025 crown at the moment. How many games like it exist on the PS5 right now? None. Sony hasn’t put one of these in the air. And none of their major studios have.

There was a real hole there, and Forza Horizon 5 filled it. Surprise! Gamers like great games no matter where they happen to be. Well, at least the ones who aren’t stuck arguing about which console is best, like them, no matter what.

Xbox’s Forza Horizon 5 Is the Best-Selling PS5 Game of 2025 So Far

Alinea Analytics has the numbers on Forza Horizon 5‘s performance, and it’s pretty awesome to see, according to them:

“Last week, Forza surpassed 3 million copies sold on PS5, overtaking Monster Hunter: World. This means Forza Horizon 5 is 2025’s best-selling new game on PlayStation consoles – for copies sold, anyway.”

Earning a million a month is insane, considering the short period since being out. But it highlights a particular hunger for certain games and genres. Some of this stuff is locked behind the great wall of exclusivity.

The problem is that each of the big three companies has its focus, leaving other games behind. No one is out here trying to touch all the bases anymore. And it hurts gamers.

Hopefully, we will see the same type of traction when Gears of War arrives on the PS5. The success of Forza on PS5 is an excellent sign to all of them that we want to play great games. That’s all.