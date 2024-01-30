The 38 Best Viral TikTok Products (That Are Actually Legit)

TikTok is such a fever dream. Some people log on to watch Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio bust moves, while others enjoy trendwatching (indie sleaze, out; blokecore, in), sharing personal traumas, or learning about strangers’ sneaky link drama. Us? We like to go deep into the abyss of the shopping scene. It can get pretty intense, to say the least—TikTok has been known to make everything from feta to Vaseline disappear from store shelves, but there are more obscure product finds as well. (It wasn’t too long ago that we found some absolutely impeccable pole-dancing cowboy boots on the app.)

Although we adore a pair of bold stilettos, we’ve moved on to bigger and better thrills. TikTok teaches us things—whether it’s an upgrade to our cooking skills or a beauty secret of the seemingly effortless—and we are eternally grateful for those who share the tools and tricks of the trades. We’re talking spatulas, veggie choppers, ice rollers to heal our hangover face, and even neon-blue cleaning goo for hard-to-reach messes. (Have you gotten into cleaning Tok? It’s a wonderland. There’s even crime-scene cleaning Tok…)

The best viral TikTok products promoted by our favorite TikTokers range from cheap to luxe, because we’re all about saving a buck over here but sometimes, we’re armed to splurge on stuff that’s super worth it so we can proudly say “TikTok made me buy it.” Everything below has superb customer reviews and thousands of views and likes on TikTok videos to back them up. We have trust in the people of TikTok, all hail.

Shokz OpenRun headphones

I suffered a huge tragedy during a run in the past—I lost an AirPod. Having $50 go down the drain is a buzzkill, and I totally did not want that happening again. I scouted out more secure options, and a major cult following on TikTok determined that in terms of exercise-friendly headphones, Shokz was the winner for its unique fit and sound quality that allowed you to hear the outside world. Its 4.6-star average rating and more than 23,000 reviews on Amazon didn’t hurt, either! —Nicolette Accardi

The Uproot carpet scraper

I have a million shag rugs, but I’m also really lazy and don’t always feel like pulling out the vacuum to tame them. I tested the TikTok-viral carpet scraper for VICE, and it absolutely dominated the lint and hair that can collect in your carpeting and on furniture. I can only imagine how helpful it must be to people who have pets. —Francky Knapp

A bagel guillotine

As someone who is from New Jersey, bagels are part of my heritage. I’ve seen so many videos of people slicing their bagels in a split second using this bagel “guillotine,” and it made me need one in my life. —Nicolette Accardi

Koss Porta Pro headphones

These lightweight, retro headphones have my whole heart. I tested the beige Porta Pros when they were back in stock for VICE, and, aside from feeling 80s-Linda Hamilton-cool, loved how long I could wear them without ever getting that achy ear feeling. The sound isn’t womp-womp loud, but boy, is it nice for listening to Enya for nine hours. —Francky Knapp

Insignia 50” F30 Fire TV

This TV has a special place in my heart, given it’s the first “adult”-feeling model I’ve ever bought myself. It’s the cream of the crop when it comes to home movie and streaming experiences in high def—for under $300. Thanks to its Smart Fire function, every popular TV streaming service is available for free download, with Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock, and DirecTV immediately accessible through buttons on the remote. —Nicolette Accardi

Courant wireless charging stand

Sure, you can use your frayed, white phone charger cord to juice up your cracked-screen iPhone, or you can level up with Courant’s coveted magnetic charging stand that looks like a handsome tchotchke from a Mad Men office and simultaneously restores your phone and AirPods to full battery (at lightning speed). —Hilary Pollack

Forerunner 255s Music

This smartwatch truly does it all, and it’s one of the big dogs in the running community in part because of running influencers on TikTok. For starters, it’s highly accurate in terms of fitness tracking—he pace has proven almost identical, within seconds, to my official race day times thanks to the built-in GPS tracking. The other many noteworthy features of the Forerunner 255s Music include built-in Spotify integration, workout programs, a sweat-resistant band, two sizes to choose from, as well as weather data, hydration detection, heart rate, step, and weekly mileage tracking. You can also receive smartphone notifications, send texts, and even complete contactless payments with just a tap. —Nicolette Accardi

That sunset lamp

I first got a beautiful, projector-style sunset lamp to create a glow in my apartment during the wintry and sad pre-vaccine days, and it really did a lot for my serotonin. It also makes for really sick selfies. —Francky Knapp

The Dash egg cooker

Yolk porn is one of my favorite forms of TikTok ASMR… if you know, you know. But on another note, I saw a carton of eggs priced at $7 the other day… a true tragedy. The price spike compels me to treat my eggs with the utmost respect, and this egg cooker by Dash is the perfect way to do so. It can effortlessly cook eggs to perfection in five different ways: hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached, scrambled, and even omelette-style. —Nicolette Accardi

Dieux skincare

If you’ve scrolled through your TikTok #fyp any time in the last few months and your algo is even remotely similar to mine, you’ve seen loads of rave reviews about the skincare line Dieux, which focuses on gentle, active ingredients with proven clinical results. I was immediately drawn to its ethos and packaging, and after trying a few of its products, I’m now obsessed with Instant Angel, its skin-barrier-coddling, nourishing face cream. Some really smart chemists made it! It’s fragrance-free and ultra-moisturizing without being greasy and really helped my face after an unfortunate too-much-retinol incident. Plus, it also comes in gorgeous gender-neutral packaging. Instant Angel is currently sold out, but the Air Angel Gel Cream is just as great and is a little bit less “rich,” so it’s great for wearing during the day under makeup. Trust me, I’m an angel. —Angel Kilmister

This mini waffle maker

If I’m able to simulate the delightfully crusty waffle maker from the dining hall in college, sign me up. Unlike the one holding court in the cafeteria though, this one has flair since 1) it’s miniature, and 2) has special heat plates that can even make designs (!), such as hearts and snowflakes, in your waffles. People on TikTok are bananas for this thing. —Nicolette Accardi

The pole dancing cowboy boots

My everything. The algo blessed me with these towering yeehaw boots one day, and I ordered them immediately; they have permanently altered my DNA, and I get compliments wherever I go in them. —Francky Knapp

Fekkai Full Blown Volume Dry Texturizing Spray

[Sigh] My hair is sooo flat. I’ve tried countless products with no results, but the Full Blown Volume Dry Texturizing Spray by Fekkai actually gets the job done and adds big-time life to my pin-straight locks. You just spray ten inches away from your hair and tousle with your fingers for added oomph. My favorite hair influencer got me hooked and I’m forever grateful. —Nicolette Accardi

Laneige lip mask

I’ve been loyal to my Vaseline and Aquaphor ever since my grandma introduced me to them in her beauty routine—and she had the best skin I’ve ever seen (sans plastic surgery). That said, the internet-famous Laniege lip mask definitely works (quite quickly I might add) when I need to un-chap and smooth my lips in no time. —Becca Sax

Baggu reusable bags

Any bag that is capable of carrying six medium-sized pumpkins (no problem) is pretty damn impressive (check out this TikTok for evidence). Despite being paper thin, Baggu’s products are massively durable. My Baggu reusable totes have been holding up well despite carrying a massive array of items daily. I see these all over TikTok—Zoomers like to collect them in a bunch of different colors and patterns. —Nicolette Accardi

Pheromone oil

With nothing to lose and all the cuties to gain, I put the TikTok-viral pheromone oil to the test for VICE, and had some… interesting results. Maybe it was the placebo effect, or maybe I really did douse myself in some kind of horny chemical alchemy, but the tincture certainly made a statement. —Francky Knapp

Carhartt beanies

TikTok has hyped up legacy workwear brand Carhartt, especially its beanies. I own two in neon blue and pink that add an instant pop of color to all my outfits. This timeless hat is GOATed, with over 20 colors to choose from. —Nicolette Accardi

Balmuda’s fancy toaster

Sometimes, a toaster is more than just a toaster—such is the case with the Balmuda, a revolutionary Japanese countertop appliance that doesn’t just toast your bread, it steams it to chewy, doughy perfection with a perfect caramelized exterior. If you aren’t already convinced by the bajillion Toks about this thing, read our staff writer Adam Rothbarth’s full review of just how much it changed his carb game.

Bloom Nutrition Super Greens Powder

I’ve been trying to get more greens in my diet without having to eat an actual vegetable (sorry). This means I’m often consuming a lot of green smoothies, but I am starting to get to the point where I can’t really imagine spending any more time hunched over my blender. Thanks to my beloved #fyp, I came across Bloom Nutrition, a supergreens supplement that can be easily mixed into water. It’s made with over 30 wholesome ingredients combining vegetables, probiotics, and antioxidants. As an added benefit, it helps combat bloat and supports gut health. The almighty influencers were right. My favorite flavor is strawberry kiwi.” —Nicolette Accardi

The iconic rose vibrator

The rose vibrator (or should we say vibrators, plural, since there are now a million different versions of this floral-shaped toy) was EVERYWHERE on TikTok for months. While the hashtag page for this mind-blowing, orgasm-bestowing, clit-sucking sex toy seems to be mysteriously inaccessible, the memory absolutely remains. Fans of this cunnilingus-simulating toy go wild for its gentle suction. —Francky Knapp

The Fullstar vegetable chopper

This viral veggie chopper is utterly insane. It has four interchangeable pieces for ultimate mastery in the kitchen; all you have to do is place your veggie on the plate and press down for even, perfect cuts. In addition to being a vegetable chopper, it’s a fine dicer, julienner, and a spiralizer. Watching people shred in the kitchen on TikTok always gives me the itch to whip up some mirepoix. That’s how you know this is something special. —Nicolette Accardi

FlexiSpot Desk Bike

A desk that doubles as a built-in stationary bike? Genius. We’re wasting no time when it comes to getting swole for the summer, so this two-in-one, furniture-meets-workout machine has our names written all over it. If you need to be convinced, look no further than the many TikToks singing its praises, such as this one with more than 2.5 million likes. Perfect for burning calories while grinding through emails, it has whisper-quiet pedaling for zero distractions, and an adjustable seat and desk for all-sizes accommodation. One top reviewer calls it “the most rewarding purchase I have ever made—personally and professionally,” and another lauds it as “the HEALTH ANSWER FOR ALL SITTING JOBS!!!” —Nicolette Accardi

LATME’s ice roller

When we wake up from our brutal hangovers deep, restful slumbers, sometimes things don’t look too hot. Eye bags are one thing, but face puffiness is a whole other level of morning misery. Enter: Latme’s ice roller. While we’ve seen plenty of versions of the ice roller on TikTok, this one is a best-seller on Amazon and has over 15,000 reviews with a 4.7-star average rating. Just pop it in the freezer, then bask in the frosty relief in the morning. —Francky Knapp

I’m From Rice Toner

I follow a Korean mother-daughter duo on TikTok and the 50-year-old mom looks like she’s in her 30s. Her skin is glowy and amazing, and this toner with rice extract and niacinamide is apparently partially responsible. Better yet, it’s 32% off. —Nicolette Accardi

This 5-in-1 Spatula (phew)

We’ve gotta get Guy Fieri on the phone, because he needs this in his utensil lineup. A five-in-one gem, this tool an slice and dice all your favorite meats and veggies, double as a slotted (and solid) spoon, and even do duty as a fish-turner. It can handle temperatures of up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit and is dishwasher-safe. For under $9, and with a 4.6-star average rating and tons of convincing demos on TikTok, it’s definitely a winner. —Nicolette Accardi

The Omoton iPad keyboard

Any tech accessory that’s extremely lightweight, compact, and will keep us from lugging around a heavy laptop is… well, tops on our shopping list. TikTokers love this sweet little keyboard that easily slides under your iPad or iPhone for easy typing, because who doesn’t want to text with a full-blown keyboard, right? (Plus, you can work from your phone while waiting in line at the Harry Styles ticket pop-up.) It connects through Bluetooth, so no need to worry about bulky wires. —Nicolette Accardi

ColorCoral’s dust-destroying cleaning gel

This goo, on top of being fun to play with, lifts up dust and gunk to help you keep anything from speakers to kitchen appliances spotless. (You’ll know it’s time to replace it once the color gets darker.) We’ve also seen TikTok stars use it to reach the nooks and crannies inside cars, which are notorious black holes for junk and detritus. Just simply plop it on any unwanted debris and watch it work its magic. It’s also lemon-scented, which is rad. —Becca Blasdel

The Instant Vortex Plus air fryer

While we love finger-lickin’ good greasy eats, meats, and treats, eating fried food 24/7 is apparently bad! Who knew? Science is looking out for us, because a genius discovered that we can just air-fry our beloved comfort foods (shout out tater tots). If there’s one appliance that’s all over TikTok, it’s the now-ubiquitous air fryer, with home cooks (using that term loosely) making potato wedges, jammy eggs, Frankensnacks, and even steak in their countertop machines for millions of hungry viewers. (As an example, this dude used his air fryer to make chicken wings.) Just plop whatever your heart desires into the frying basket, crank up the heat, and dig in. —Angel Kilmister

The Stradivarius Slim Mom jeans

TikTokers love sharing their shopping hauls, and for whatever reason, we love watching them try on stuff—from bathing suits to vintage jackets. But even in the flood of content on the feed, certain items of clothing stick out because they just look good on everyone. For something as tricky to find as the perfect jeans, that can lead to on-the-spot influencing. One of our editors stumbled across the TikTok-famous Stradivarius Slim Mom Jeans while trying to find the perfect slim-fitting jeans for transitioning out of the skinny jeans era into a more modern cut, and never looked back. They’ve been a VICE reader bestseller since. —Francky Knapp

The Stanley cup (no, not that Stanley Cup)

We’re thirsty people over here, so thank god for this adult sippy cup. which has now become a bona fide phenomenon. Able to hold a whopping 40 ounces, it’s big enough to fulfill your Big Gulp desires (even if you don’t live anywhere near a 7/11). If you want to keep your bevvy ice cold, this is the cup you’re looking for; one VICE writer left the Quencher in her car overnight, and was shocked by what she discovered the next day: “Expecting warm, leftover melted ice sludge, I was astonished to instead receive an icy blast of H2O, still cold from the previous afternoon.” —Nicolette Accardi

UMAY Under Desk Treadmill

There’s no excuse to not get in your 10,000 steps a day when you have a treadmill at your feet (literally) as you sell your soul to corporate America. It has six speed options, a quiet motor for zero distractions while suffering through Zoom calls, can operate via remote control, has shock absorption to help minimize knee and ankle pain, and is so compact that it can slide under your bed (perfect for when your bedroom magically transforms from “WFH office” to “Netflix refuge” once 6 p.m. rolls around). —Nicolette Accardi

Laundry Turtle

People love turtles, so naturally, they were a worthy mascot for this simple but handy laundry savior. You place it on top of your wet clothes in the washer, rotate the drum, and boom! Your wet laundry lands straight into the “shell” of your turtle companion, making transferring clothes to the dryer easier.

This particular scent of Method soap

We want to reek of old money, and this $7 soap makes that easier than we ever thought possible. Clearly a cousin of Le Labo’s Santal 33, this hand wash by Method specifically boasts of warm amber, earthy vetiver, and crisp cedar wood. We don’t know about you, but every time we get a whiff of this soap, we feel like we have keys to a G-wagon.

MaryRuth’s Organic Liquid Multivitamins

Do you want hair like Kim Kardashian’s extensions, a flawless complexion, and turbo-level energy? Our algo is filled with fans of this liquid vitamin claiming that this concoction from MaryRuth’s Organics can do just that. This raspberry-flavored syrup contains almost every nutrient imaginable in your typical multivitamin, along with 1,000% of the daily recommended amount for biotin, which is a B vitamin commonly used to support hair and nail growth.

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

Whether you’re on TikTok or not, if you haven’t jumped on the Ninja CREAMi train, you’ve been living under a rock. This tiny appliance has gone viral for not only making bangin’ frozen treats, but also for having the ability to turn a sad, bottled protein shake into a homemade Wendy’s Frosty. One of our writers adores the countertop appliance and has been making dairy delights regularly ever since copping one. The OG model has seven pre-programmed settings: ice cream, gelato, milkshakes, smoothie bowls, lite ice cream, sorbet, and a mode to incorporate mix-ins.

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster

We’re already simps for the highly practical. iconic smiling sponge, but Scrub Daddy has expanded with a new addition to the family: the Damp Duster. Perfect for reaching all the nooks and crannies where dust likes to hide, all you need to do is moisten the Damp Duster with water before getting down to dust around the house. One of our writers said, “This baby is so good at trapping dust and hair that when I looked at the dusting sponge after the first pass I almost gagged.” That’s the spirit! —Nicolette Accardi

Bissell’s Little Green Machine

Got an old musty rug that needs to be steamed and revived? The affordable, popular Little Green Machine can get the job done over and over again. VICE writer Becca Blasdel was able to get a months-old smoothie stain out of her rug with a combination of Bissell spot removal solution and the Little Green’s built-in hose. Maybe big things do come in little packages. —Nicolette Accardi

BRB, scrolling on TikTok.

