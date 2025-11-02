The Best Way to Make a Grilled Cheese, According to Americans

The average American eats about three grilled cheese sandwiches a month, and apparently, the country has opinions about how to do it right. A new survey from Tillamook County Creamery Association and Talker Research asked 5,000 people to define the perfect version, and the answers say a lot about who we are. It’s also perfect timing for National Sandwich Day on November 3rd.

The results point to a clear favorite. The ideal grilled cheese uses white bread, crust intact, two types of cheese, and gets sliced diagonally. Forty-three percent said white bread is the best choice, and most layer cheddar (44 percent) with American cheese (40 percent). Sourdough came in second overall but ranked highest in California, Oregon, and Washington, because of course they did.

Butter remains the go-to coating for crisping the bread, chosen by 71 percent of respondents. Another 12 percent prefer mayonnaise, and 12 percent mix both for the glossy diner-style finish. Delaware, Idaho, and Washington led the butter-mayo combo trend, showing that small states can still influence national taste.

The survey found that grilled cheese isn’t just food. Sixty-two percent of people identified as “grilled cheese enthusiasts,” and 84 percent said biting into one with a crisp crust and melted center ranks among their favorite feelings. Georgia earned the title of grilled cheese capital, with 76 percent of residents expressing strong loyalty to the sandwich.

When it comes to upgrades, 41 percent add bacon, 39 percent include ham, and 25 percent go for tomato. Others get more creative, adding pickles, pulled pork, potato chips, or fries. Dipping preferences also vary, with ranch (19 percent), ketchup (14 percent), and honey mustard (13 percent) topping the list.

Josh Archibald, executive chef of culinary development at Tillamook, said in a statement, “The iconic grilled cheese sandwich may seem simple, but it’s so much more. For anyone looking to turn a humble sandwich into a golden masterpiece, focus on good bread, good cheese, and patience.”

The frying pan remains the preferred method, with more than half of Americans using one. A griddle or grill follows behind. The only universal truth is that burnt bread and unmelted cheese ruin everything.

In a country divided by nearly everything, the grilled cheese still unites people. Maybe it’s the nostalgia, or maybe it’s the sound of a knife cutting through toasted bread that keeps everyone coming back. Whatever the reason, America has spoken, and it speaks in cheddar.