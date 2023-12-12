The 22 Best Weed Gifts for Your Stoner Pals

With recreational cannabis use legal in more and more places with each passing election cycle, weed use is becoming less stigmatized by the day, which is really great news for everyone, from your pal who burns mad trees to your grandma with chronic pain. Legality means greater research, and more information passed on to the consumer, so you can worry less about getting too stoney-baloney, and just enjoy—praise Jah! The holiday season is quickly approaching, and it’s a great time to start thinking about what you’re going to be gifting your stoner pals this year.

Great news on that front: Weed stuff has gotten really inventive, and so much better looking than the old rainbow blown-glass pipes we used to hide in a pair of rolled-up socks in high school. Whether you’re looking for a classy stash case, an artisanal ashtray made by Seth Rogen, or some funky candles to cover up the evidence, when it comes to shopping for stoner gifts, you need venture no further, reader.

Gotta have some good candles, man

For the sensual smoker

We’re huge fans of Boy Smells, the scent wizards who make everything from candles that smell like banana pudding (they’re actually awesome) to the Cowboy Kush, which has notes of leather, suede, cannabis leaf, and tonka bean; it’s described by the brand as “just like enjoying a joint at the rodeo.” Saddle up.

Dad Grass candles really take you back

We really love Dad Grass, the CBD brand trying to infuse some old school vibes into not really getting high anymore. (FYI, we went deep with the Dad Grass founders here.) While we’re legally not supposed to tell you to buy CBD joints from Dad Grass, we do fully recommend the brand’s amazing double wicked candle, which has notes of patchouli, sage, cedar, sandalwood, lavender, and charred clove. It’s legitimately hella heady, bro.

Soft sheets for ultra-comfy weed naps

There’s nothing better than getting stoned and slithering under some soft sheets. Your pothead pals will love the moisture-wicking, durable-yet-smooth feel of this set by our favorite linen-slingers at Buffy. “Linen wicks away moisture better than cotton, and its long staple creates a fabric that is as soft as it is durable,” Buffy CEO Leo Wang told VICE, “[so] a high-quality linen sheet set can stand up to decades of use […] There’s a huge difference between sleeping in linen compared to your average cotton or microfiber sheet set.”

A Deadhead apron for baking while baked

[Adds to cart.] Anything from the chefware purveyors at Hedley & Bennett is going to be a) sick and b) sturdy as hell. This collab with the Grateful Dead—the band’s first official foray into the apron game—is the perfect gift for your bud who likes to bake whilst baked.

A subscription snack box for the munchies

Subscription boxes are some of the most perfect last-minute gifts that don’t require shipping. Giving your stoner friend a monthly snack box subscription is essentially like having a massive 7-Eleven run dropped off on their doorstep every few weeks. (In other words, they’re gonna love it.)

Or, if they simply like to get toasted and eat the most cool, weird, rare snacks they can find, order them a huge box of strange Kit Kat flavors. We all know that one dude who somehow winds up with amazing imported potato chips every time he’s stoned, and he would high key lose his mind over this.

Room spray to get rid of… odors

While one of the great joys of having your own place is being able to smoke indoors, sometimes you don’t want your living room to smell like a weed farm. That’s where an indelible room spray comes in. We’re big fans of P.F. Candle Co. and its grown-up scents, especially Amber & Moss. VICE writer Becca Blasdel also swears by the magical stank-be-gone powers of Veil, which is specifically intended for weed smoke. Gift one to your buds so they can finally let their parents check out their apartment.

Some upscale smoking gear made by Seth Rogen, because why not?

If your giftee is a fan of Seth Rogen movies (or just very cool artisanal goods), a super bad good gift (get it?) would be some gear from Houseplant, his brand of stoner-friendly stuff. This absolutely stunning gold-tone brass ashtray would make anybody want to light up, and the green ashtray set is a killer MCM-flavored accent for your desk or coffee table.

A sploof so they can blast off in secret

Just because some of our stoner pals have to blast off in secret, that doesn’t mean they need to break out the ol’ toilet paper tube/dryer sheets combo from high school. It’s 2023—we’re buying Big Boy Sploofs now. The aptly named Sploofy is a great choice for keeping your THC consumption on the DL.

A Greek epic-level ode to the flower

Action Bronson’s book-length meditation on smoking weed and all the things he loves doing while high is an incredibly funny read. And for some reason, it’s 73% off right now.

A robot vacuum to suck up weed crumbs

If your local stoner can only roll a fat blunt by leaving behind a dusting of errant weed crumbs that cover their living space, it might be time for a little robotic help. Instead of buying them a broom, let them continue to melt into the couch while their iRobot Roomba does the hard work for them. They’ll love you for it, and you won’t have to keep your shoes on when you stop by for a sesh.

A stash jar that doubles as an art piece

Long gone are the days of your bud keeping their buds in an Altoids tin or bright orange pill bottle. No, we’re all grown up, which means we have a lil’ extra cash to spend on this beautiful glass cache jar designed by Henry Julier and Pete Oyler for Tetra. Pothead-core, but make it #art. If you’re feeling extra-spendy, Jonathan Adler has an incredibly sophisticated line of stash jars, so your pals can keep it classy when it comes to storing the devil’s lettuce (like it’s on display in a 19th-century Victorian parlor).

A mushroom night light

They’re just… so cute. Give these LED mushroom night lights to your stoner pal who wants to replace the tapestry on their wall, but also wants to preserve the psychedelic vibes they’ve spent so long cultivating.

A scalp massager

Yes, these are real—as real as the love your baked buddy will feel for you once you bestow this elite head-scratching device upon them. Besides feeling amazing, this scalp massager helps invigorate blood flow to the scalp, which in turn helps promote healthy hair, exfoliate the scalp, distribute natural oils, and control flakiness.

Upgrade their rolling tray

Sure Raw brand papers are great and they get the job done, but are they special? No—but these Crush Cones from Flower by Edie Parker are. Not only are these cones patterned, they’re also flavored. Of course your local stoner might already be equipped with a tamping stick, but if you really want to spoil your buds (in more ways than one), gift them a luxurious white bronze fog pin, for rolling the tightest spliffs and keeping all their pieces clean.

Now throw on some Enya and sail away.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.