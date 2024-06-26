The Best Women’s Pajamas for Every Snooze Scenario

We spend about a third of our lives in bed, assuming we get eight hours of sleep. If you’re a bed goblin like me, you might be in the supine position even more than that.

Think about everything we do in bed: sleep, read, have sex, doom scroll, binge-watch Love on the Spectrum, wipe Cheetos dust on our comforters. With the rise of remote work, a lot of us work from bed, too (hi).

The only thing that can make all of this bedtime better is a great pair of PJs.

There are plenty of options for pajama sets, but it really all comes down to preference. Are you a sweaty sleeper, fighting off your boyfriend’s hot coworker in your dreams? Try cooling pajamas. Aspiring 50s housewife? Consider a nightgown.

For most people, though, the Gap Modal Pajamas take the cake because, let’s face it, lots of babes are on a budget, and these are soft and comfy in any season.

Quick look at the best women’s pajamas

Picking the best women’s pajamas

Here’s what we looked at while compiling our curated list of the best sleepwear for women:

Comfort is obvs important. Pajamas that envelop you like a puffy cloud, made from high-quality fabrics like cotton, silk, or linen, make bedtime something to look forward to. We paid extra attention to the feel of the material against the skin, the breathability, and how well the fabric maintains its softness after multiple washes.

Wearability. This encompasses the fit, stretch, and design of the pajamas. Pajamas that allow for unrestricted movement, whether you’re lounging on the couch or rolling around in bed are a must. We looked for features like adjustable waistbands, loose-fitting tops, and comfy materials.

We also sought the best bang for your buck, balancing affordability with durability and style. We focused on finding pajamas that provide exceptional value for a good night’s sleep, whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly or splurge-worthy set.

Our favorite PJs (& most budget friendly) – Gap Modal Pajamas

Described as “oh-so-soft” and designed for ultimate comfort, this sleep set is perfect for cozy days and restful nights. Made from 89% LENZING™ Modal™—a sustainable wood-based fiber—these are soft, stretchy, and eco-friendly.

This sleep shirt includes a classic notch lapel collar, short sleeves, and a button front, accented with elegant piping all over. Styles are available with adorable allover prints to add a personality touch to your sleepwear. The shirt is also super easy to care for with simple machine wash instructions, which we really appreciate.

This sleep shirt is priced pretty fairly at $27, considering its quality and sustainable fabric. Note that the bottoms are sold separately for another $23, which might be annoying but allows you to mix and match to create your perfect sleepwear ensemble.

Best silk pajamas – Lunya Washable Silk Tulip Back Set

Ashley Merrill founded Lunya after realizing her bedtime attire—consisting of her husband’s old frat T-shirt and boxer briefs—didn’t reflect her desire for comfort, quality, and style. This aha moment prompted her to create sleepwear that was both comfortable and flattering,

Tired of making your nightly wind-down sesh an afterthought like Ashley? Us too. That’s why we love the Lunya Washable Silk Tulip Back Set.

The 100% Mulberry Silk fabric is incredibly soft against the skin (think cloud-like comfort) and makes sleepy time something to look forward to. This set is a win-win for hot sleepers who want to stay cool and look chic thanks to its natural thermoregulating properties, which keep you at an optimal temperature throughout the night.

The tulip back and racerback style allow for unrestricted movement, which helps those of us who toss and turn and sleep in all different kinds of positions. The mid-rise bottoms with tulip hemming add a touch of elegance while keeping the shorts in place comfortably. The set’s flexibility and breathability make it a perfect choice for babes who value function and fashion in their sleepwear.

While it is on the pricier side at $188, the cost feels justified by the high-quality silk. Being able to machine-wash the silk fabric without losing its quality is also a bonus—especially for lazy gals.

Best cotton pajamas – OddBird Co. Kardes Loungewear Separates

Founded by Ceren Alkaç-Lee, OddBird Co. makes loungewear in Buldan cloth, a traditional Turkish fabric that is 100 percent cotton. Created to be worn both in and out of the home, their Kardes Loungewear Separates have a luxurious feel and breathability we can get behind. Ethically and sustainably made, the uniquely woven Turkish cotton gauze fabric is also incredibly soft.

The loungewear top, inspired by traditional Japanese design, features a flattering oversized fit, wide-cut sleeves, and lengthy front ties that allow it to be worn loose or cinched at the waist for a chic day-wear look (think Zoom meetings and coffee shops). The high-waisted, wide-leg pants with reinforced ‘jean seams’ and an elastic waistband are styled to be universally flattering and comfortable. You can easily style these pieces with boots for a casual day out or layered with an OddBird robe and slippers for cozy indoor wear.

While they may be more expensive than fast-fashion alternatives, clocking in at $130 for the top and $120 for the pants, these separates offer great value for their quality and versatility. We also love that they are handcrafted in small batches, embodying the brand’s commitment to quality and environmental responsibility.

Best boxers for sleeping in – Negative Underwear Whipped Boxer in Heather Gray

We tried to include as many female-founded and operated brands here as we could, and Negative is no exception. The brand’s mission is to “empower women to feel comfortable and confident in their own skin”—especially during intimate moments when they might be most self-critical.

And what better way to feel empowered than rocking a pair of sporty chic boxers? The Whipped Boxer is a high-rise, mid-thigh-length boxer that offers a flattering fit while providing the ultimate softness and comfort. Crafted from 91 percent micromodal fabric and 9 percent Lycra, these boxers are soft, stretchy, and have a luxurious feel against the skin, perfect for fashionistas and couch potatoes.

The high-rise waist ensures a snug fit that stays in place all day, and the boyshorts-meets-bike-short cut offers a flattering, sporty look perfect for lounging or wearing under skirts and dresses. The front V princess seam details enhance the fit, while the 100 percent cotton gusset lining ensures breathability. If you prefer a looser fit, we recommend sizing up. These boxers are also super easy to care for, with machine wash and tumble dry instructions. The toosh, the camel toe, it’s all working, gals.

Comfiest pajamas – Cozy Earth Bamboo Rib Knit Capri

The Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Capri is a serious contender for the most comfortable women’s pajamas. Made from breathable bamboo viscose, these capri pants keep you cool and cozy, whether you’re dancing with Fido at home or stepping out for an iced Americano.

The wide elastic waistband ensures a secure yet comfortable fit that doesn’t dig in, while the fabric’s natural stretch allows for easy movement. Trust us, you’ll want to retire your regular pants for good.

The straight-leg cut and side pockets add to their practicality and style, making these capris perfect for all-day wear. Pair them with the Women’s Rib-Knit V-Neck Tank for a coordinated loungewear set, or dress them up with a formal top and heels for a chic, casual look. The capris’ ability to transition seamlessly from loungewear to daywear makes them a wardrobe staple in our book.

These are on the pricier side at $116, but ladies, investing in these capris means investing in comfort and versatility, and ultimately, yourself!

Most luxurious pajamas – Eberjey Washable Silk Inez Printed Long PJ Set

Eberjey has become a favorite around Hollywood, including Jessica Alba, Selena Gomez, and Nicola Peltz. Their matching pajama sets are celebrated for being as cozy as they are luxurious. And we think the Washable Silk Inez Printed Long PJ Set epitomizes luxury and modern elegance. Combining a sophisticated style with practical comfort, this set is made from 100 percent washable silk, and it’s also eco-friendly!

The silk fabric is smooth, soft, and feels nice and buttery against the skin. Its thermoregulating properties promise comfort year-round, keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. And for sensitive skin babes (hello, again), the silk’s hypoallergenic nature also adds to its comfort.

The set includes a polished long-sleeve top and matching pants, both featuring a supple drape and subtle sheen. As a bonus, these pajamas are incredibly easy to care for, and you can machine wash them without fear of damaging the delicate material.

This set is an indulgent addition to your sleepwear collection, though at $298, the price is pretty steep. But then again, who doesn’t want to feel like Jessica Alba?

Best linen pajamas – Linen Social Pampas Linen Pyjama Set

The Pampas Linen Pyjama Set by Linen Social is pretty damn cute. Made from 100 percent French linen, this pyjama set (it’s French!) is for those who appreciate the finer things in life. The dreamy pampas colorway and oversized fit make these pyjamas ideal for both lounging at home and casual daywear, so you feel stylish and comfortable at all times.

If “itchy” is the word that first comes to mind when you think of linen, have no fear. This sweet little set is crafted from premium French linen, known for its natural softness and breathability. The linen fabric grows softer with every wash, providing long-lasting comfort (giving you that perfect lived-in feel), and its breathability keeps you cool and comfortable throughout the night.

The oversized fit allows for unrestricted movement and adds a relaxed, chic vibe. The shorts feature pockets, an elastic waist, and a drawstring for a customizable fit, while the button-up shirt with a pocket adds a touch of sophistication. Pair this set with other wardrobe pieces for a casual yet stylish look.

Linen tends to be more expensive, but we think this set’s versatile style justifies the $149 price tag.

Best nightgown – La Mère Village Women’s Nightgown, Grace

Inspired by a mama with a love for all things European (relatable), the Grace Nightgown by La Mère Village embodies comfort and elegance. Made from 100 percent cotton, this nightgown combines luxurious softness with a timeless design, making it a sweet little addition to any sleepwear collection.

The 100 percent cotton fabric provides exceptional comfort, while the semi-sheer details add a touch of sophistication. The gown’s breathable material ensures a cool and comfortable night’s sleep—perfect for warmer nights when you want to feel as close to naked as possible.

The ruffle V-neck adds an elegant touch, while the long length provides ample coverage and a flattering silhouette. Clocking in at $120 (but currently on sale for 50% off), it’s a bit of a splurge, but you can saunter around the house like Grace Kelly in Rear Window, if that’s your thing.

Best slip – Clementine Sleepwear Organic Silk Day-to-Night Dress

Founders Anna and John launched Clementine Sleepwear with a vision to empower women to own their nights and days. As Anna once said, “Adding silk to my night routine was game-changing. Stacking it with my rituals has aided in better quality sleep, healthier hair, and clearer skin. It’s had such a profound impact on me, and I hope that it can have the same for others.”

The Organic Silk Day-to-Night Dress by Clementine Sleepwear is the epitome of versatility and luxury. Designed to transition seamlessly from a dinner out to a restful night’s sleep (ahem, walk of shame), this slip dress combines elegance and practicality. Made from 100 percent GOTS-certified organic mulberry silk, it’s a stylish and sustainable addition to your wardrobe.

The 22 momme, 6A quality silk is buttery smooth and soft against the skin, promoting a better night’s sleep, and the natural thermoregulating properties of the silk ensure you stay comfortable throughout the night.

The included organic silk sash can be used as a belt to taper your look or as a versatile accessory, adding to the dress’s adaptability. If you’re looking for a stylish, comfortable slip that can transition effortlessly from day to night, look no further—but be prepared for sticker shock ($392).

The coolest pajamas – Dagsmejans NATTCOOL™ SLEEP TECH Playsuit

Dagsmejan’s NATTCOOL™ SLEEP TECH Playsuit is touted as “the most comfortable pajamas in the world,” and it’s easy to see why. Intended specifically for peeps who get hot at night, these pajamas promise a deeper and longer sleep by keeping you cool. Made from a unique blend of microlyocell from eucalyptus and Elastane, this playsuit offers superior breathability, moisture transport, and softness.

Dagsmejans claims their NATTCOOL™ fabric is eight times more breathable than cotton (and twice as soft). The tagless design and ergonomic seams minimize friction with all care instructions printed inside, preventing any irritation. The superior moisture-wicking properties and quick-drying fabric make it perfect for hot summer nights, so you can remain cool and comfortable.

The grand total is $149.90, but the fabric is eco-friendly (and requires significantly less water and farmland than cotton), so you’d be making a smart and ethical purchase.

Best for mamas – Seraphine Ultra-Soft Maternity & Nursing Loungewear Set

Seraphine has earned a reputation for comfort and style for expecting mothers, and we couldn’t leave the mamas out! The brand’s commitment to supporting women through pregnancy and beyond is evident in the design of their Ultra-Soft Maternity & Nursing Loungewear Set. This set is a must-have for moms and moms-to-be, combining comfort, style, and practicality.

Made from the softest stretch jersey, the top features drawstring ties that pull in under the bump, providing a secure and comfortable fit throughout your pregnancy and offering easy, fuss-free nursing access, convenient for breastfeeding after the baby is born. The flexibility of the bottoms, which can be worn under or over the bump, adds to the overall snugness, making it perfect for pre- and post-pregnancy wear. The bottoms are also C-section-friendly, so you’ll have comfort and support during recovery. The set’s slouchy fit and stretchy fabric allow for unrestricted movement, so it’s ideal for lounging at home or casual outings.

Celebrity endorsements from Kate and Pippa Middleton, Anne Hathaway, Gwen Stefani, and Zoe Saldana adds a touch of star-studded appeal at the modest cost of $85.

This curated list of PJs promises to deliver in every sleep scenario. So, what’ll it be? Comfy, cozy, versatile, sexy? The choice is yours, babes.

