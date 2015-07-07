The Beyoncé Skyscraper Shows Off Its Curves

Beyoncé’s bodacious body has inspired a skyscraper in Melbourne, Australia. For the project, architecture firm Elenberg Fraser took inspiration from Bey’s “Ghost” music video from her 2013 self-titled album. The skyscraper, formally titled the “Premier Tower,” will be located near Melbourne’s central business district and feature luxury apartments, retail spaces and hotel rooms. Investors are putting $300 million toward the Premier Tower’s construction—$50 million more than the bootylicious Queen Bey’s own $250 million estimated net worth at the time of posting. It is estimated that the voluptuous 68-story building will take around 40 months to construct and is anticipated to become a flawless (we had to) addition to Melbourne’s city skyline.

See more from Elenberg Fraser on their website.

