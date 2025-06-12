The Big Bang Theory Is Wrong, and the New Theory Is Somehow Even Stranger

For nearly a century, the scientific community has been mostly in support of the Big Bang theory proposed by Georges Lemaître in the 1930s. Today, however, a team of physicists from the University of Portsmouth has a different, simpler, stranger, and somehow more elegant theory explaining the origins of life, the universe, and everything.

It’s the Black Hole Universe theory.

As the theory goes, our universe wasn’t born from nothing; it rebounded from something, kind of like a basketball that almost goes through the hoop but takes a wild bounce out of the basket.

Imagine a massive gravitational collapse, but then, rather than something disappearing completely as it falls in on itself, it bounces straight back out. Matter compressed to the quantum limit, then sprang back like a trampoline, inflating outward into the sprawling reality we now call home.

This theory suggests that the entire observable universe is chilling inside the event horizon of a black hole formed in some larger “parent” universe. This would mean our universe might be the innards of an ancient black hole. And those other black holes astronomers are constantly observing out in the universe could be the wombs in which future universes are being created.

The theory is centered around the concepts and mathematical limits of compression. Quantum mechanics doesn’t allow matter to crush down forever, becoming infinitesimally smaller. Instead, it reaches a limit before it gets so compressed that it has nowhere else to go but back out from where it came, like the tightly coiled spring of a Jack-in-the-Box that eventually makes a creepy-looking clown pop out to the tune of “Pop Goes the Weasel.”

No dark energy needed to explain it. Matter just became so compressed that it had no choice but to spring back out. Simple as that.

Thanks to new data from the James Webb Space Telescope, which found a weird imbalance in the spin directions of ancient galaxies, this theory is gaining traction. That kind of cosmic rotation would make a lot more sense if we were born spinning, like something ejected from a rotating black hole.



Originally pitched by Indian physicist Raj Kumar Pathria in the ‘70s, black hole cosmology used to be a fringe idea. But with new models and more mathematical and telescopic evidence, it’s just been gaining some traction. There are some other theories surrounding it that might help explain dark matter, supermassive black holes, and other space mysteries that have been perplexing us for decades.