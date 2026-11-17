When a new partner seems too good to be true, you know in your gut they probably are.

They remember everything you’ve told them, send thoughtful messages, and somehow always know exactly what to say. Your friends love them. So why do you feel relieved when they cancel plans?

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Attorney and behavioral expert Wendy Patrick recently explored that question in Psychology Today. She argues that one of the biggest clues you’re dating the wrong person is how you feel when you’re around them. Someone can be charming and attentive, even wonderful by everyone else’s standards, while leaving you anxious or uncomfortable whenever you’re together.

Someone you’ve been dating for two weeks shouldn’t need a detailed explanation for why you didn’t answer their text immediately. And expensive gifts could feel romantic, but not if they bring it up every time you have a small disagreement. Affection should never come with obligations you never agreed to.

If You Feel This Way Around Your Partner, You Might Be in the Wrong Relationship

In a study of 1,294 people, researcher Shahida Arabi found that nearly 79% reported experiencing love bombing from partners they described as having narcissistic or psychopathic traits. Some recalled being told “I love you” within weeks of meeting, while others felt pressured to make serious commitments before they’d even had a chance to figure out if they even liked the person that much.

More than 90% of respondents also reported gaslighting and stonewalling, while greater grandiose narcissistic traits in partners were associated with more severe PTSD symptoms. It’s important to note that the study relied on a self-selected group, almost entirely women, describing their partners’ behavior. Those figures shouldn’t be taken as representative of relationships in general.

Patrick also points to partners who resent the time you spend with other people. A boyfriend who makes snide remarks about your best friend every time you mention her, or gets irritated when you’ve already made plans for the weekend, can make an otherwise ordinary social life feel exhausting. There’s a big difference between wanting to spend time together and expecting someone to rearrange their life around you.

The same goes for bigger commitments. Six weeks into dating, you might still be figuring out if you even like spending that much time together, while your partner is already pushing to move in. And if you’ve made it clear you’re not ready, having to explain yourself over and over gets old real quick.

Butterflies are normal when you’re dating someone new, and a little nervousness comes with getting to know another person. But if you’re spending most of your time wondering how they’ll react to something you’ve said or feeling relieved whenever you get a night to yourself, you might want to ask yourself why being with them has become so stressful.