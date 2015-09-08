The Biggest Tracks of the Summer According to the DJs Who Played Them

With the sun setting on another stellar few months of lost luggage, sunburnt feet, lukewarm lager, cheap sunglasses, and disposable cameras, we’ve decided to take stock. It’s been a great summer, but it’s only been as good as the music that’s been played. With this in mind we got in touch with some of our favorite DJs, and some writers as well, to ask them which tracks (old or new) have defined the summer of 2015 for them.



Whether they played them out, produced them, or simply heard them in a dusty field somewhere, these were their responses. From hands-in-the-air house, to rumbling break-beats, every track is a resolute testament not only to how great the summer has been, but also how varied it has sounded.

Alan Fitzpatrick

Paul Woolford – “MDMA”

“There is often quite a difference between the types of parties I get to play at during different times of the year. Winter is all about dark sounds and industrial beats, but come summer you want to have tracks that have a special uplifting vibe but still carry enough wallop in the bottom end to work the big floors and open air stages. “MDMA” was exactly that track for me this year. So good!”

S-Type

Hudson Mohawke – “Ryderz”

“Euphoric heater everyone’s been playing out this year, perfect intro and drum fills. Never fails.”

DJ Haus

Denis Sulta – “LA Ruffgarden”

“My favourite new producer. I only discovered him recently but wow I’m obsessed, playing this one every set and just goes off off off off off off. Next level party monster!”

Josh Baines (THUMP Staff Writer)

Dominica – “Gotta Let You Go (Bicep Edit)”

“This summer I was fortunate enough to DJ in both Ibiza and Croatia. Both sets were terrifying experiences and I’d rather not think about them. I just wanted to show off. I don’t remember anything I heard in Ibiza and all I saw in Croatia was ten minutes of Skream playing the Shep Pettibone remix of “Bizarre Love Triangle” to a crowd of very confused shufflers. So I can’t pick something I heard on my jaunts abroad really. Instead, I’ll pluck for the organ heavy Bicep edit of “Gotta Let You Go” by Dominica because it’s the best 90s house record ever made in the 10s. It’s big, it’s dumb, it’s more fun than a weekend in Miami with CJ De Mooi.”

Eats Everything

Mark N-R-G – “Brain Is The Weapon”

“An old classic from 1997 that I have revamped and it’s tearing the roof everywhere I play. A classic is always a classic.”

Teki Latex

Clio – “Faces”

“I tend to play italo disco sets more regularly when the sun comes out but this summer has been particularly synonymous with this wonderfully romantic and colorful genre. I played Clio’s “Faces” on a beach in the south of France and cried pure crystal tears of joy.”

Duncan Harrison (Bound Recordings)

Helena Hauff – “Sworn to Secrecy Part II”

“Haven’t heard this out as much as I would like but I’ve had it on repeat. A standout track from one of the year’s best LPs. 4 minutes of murky, dynamic, caustic electro. Perfect for the night out and the inevitable doom of the downfall.”

Jimmy Edgar

Joe Lewis – “Midnight Dancing”

“I happened to find this 12″ a few months ago. It’s been my favorite way to end a night, it has the emotion and raw feel that puts a perfect cap on a dance session.”

Matt Walsh

Red Axes – “Der Sexa”

“This edit from Red Axes has been in every set for me this summer, either as a closing track or a mid-set curveball. Originally by Shocking Blue in 1969, then covered by many including Nirvana, it’s a timeless track made playable for a modern floor.”

Betty Bensimon

Kornél Kovacs – “Pantalon”

“Undoubtedly the sound of my summer 2015. I know the song by heart phonetically and I got emotional watching dancers waacking to it at La Crème de la Crème (Lasseindra & Teki’s vogue night in paris) recently.”

Kerri Chandler

Kerri Chandler – “Rain”

“There have been so many festivals this year and lots of rain and mud, but everyone still enjoyed themselves, so I’m gonna say lets get happy in the rain.”

John Lucas (THUMP Contributor)

Tiga vs Boys Noize – “100 (Martinez Brothers Keep It 100 Mix)”

Lo Shea

Martyn – “Don’t Block the Box”

“This is a track that I’ve reached for so many times over the summer. It’s not necessarily a typical “summer” tune, but it’s been a go to track in all my sets over the last few months. Such a great groove and bassline delivered by Martyn, it’s got really well executed breakbeat and bass aspects as well as some cool spot effect sounds. A great update to the hardcore continuum, and a track that has always worked in all the situations i’ve played it.”

Angus Harrison (THUMP Staff Writer)

Frits Wentink – “Dwayne Young”

“I’ve been commandeering aux cables at basically every barbecue, party, and after-party I’ve been to this summer in order to play this track. It’s proof of just how interesting and weird house music can be when pushed. There’s something menacing about it, like it’s laughing at you. It also gets considerably weirder and more menacing the more fucked you get. If dropped at 6AM during the obligatory spaced out rollie-smoking session in an otherwise silent room, it’s groove is practically terrifying.”

Kruse & Nuernberg

KINK – “Cloud Generator”

“Cloud Generator has a very high energy level, and a bassline which sticks in your head for so long. It’s definitely one of those tracks you can remember when you wake up after a great night out!”

Redlight

Mele – “Ambience”

“100% Ambience by Melé. Ok, I’m biased as it was released on my label, Lobster Boy, but that’s not the only reason. It’s just killer to play out and feels so different to a lot of the other housey tracks at that tempo which have come out this year. It’s always a test of a good track if it stays in your track selection throughout the year and “Ambience” has. Absolute firecracker!”

Sam Wolfson (Executive Editor, Noisey UK)

Galantis – “Peanut Butter Jelly”

“Like a lot of the big songs this summer, I can’t remember if I first heard this in Ibiza or on a fabric softener advert – either way, it bangs hard and reminds me of the sort of Oliver Heldens/Spiller early-2000s era of summer songs. Wouldn’t mind if they wanted to send me some of those leopard print spandex hot pants from the video either hint hint.”

T Williams

Midland & Bicep – “D-Mil (Dub Mix)”

“Although published online from the end of last year and most people had it during the winter, this track has more than had legs since its vinyl only release. It has stayed firmly in my record box throughout the whole summer sending festival and club crowds wild. Pretty sure I’ll be drawing for this track for years to come.”

Robi Headman

HEADMAN/ROBI INSINNA feat Brassica – “Work (Manfredas Remix feat. Autarkic)”

“The remix is a fusion of pop, punk funk and psychedelia. The trippy version has had loads of support, and has been getting played out all over the place.“

Ryan Bassil (Noisey UK)

Jamie xx – “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times) ft. Young Thug & Popcaan”

“I know, there’s gonna be good times, there’s gonna be good times.”

Thanks to everyone who got involved. YouTube playlist of the full list right here. Roll on summer 2016.



