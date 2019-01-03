The Bird Box Challenge Is Taking Over the World and Netflix Is Worried

Bird Box is a Netflix movie. In it, Sandra Bullock puts on a blindfold, crosses a forest and a river to take two children to safety from… something. It’s like A Quiet Place, but it’s produced by Netflix, so everything is a bit ham-my.

Yayyy!!!

Videos by VICE

The response after watching a movie where the whole of humanity blindfolds itself just to survive? People blindfolding themselves IRL and trying to navigate daily life, because #whynot. Also #content.

So, now fans of the film are driving with their eyes closed:

https://twitter.com/RealFakeShanti/status/1079539194861629440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Trying to survive a paper ball attack:

my family and i wanted to see how well we’d do if we were in the bird box movie 💀😂 #birdboxchallenge pic.twitter.com/da3d0KWTkO — Sydneyrella (@LoveMahalHappy) December 27, 2018

And walking around their houses:

I don’t know what happened, but these guys have forgotten that there are actual blind or visually impaired people in the world, so this behaviour isn’t exactly the most sensitive lifestyle. It’s also dangerous, so much so, that Netflix is freaking out over what might happen, and are begging people to not try this as a challenge. Their statement ends with the most internet-age warning ever, hinting at the state of the human condition very early on in 2019: “…we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl [both characters in the movie] have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

Welcome to 2019, it’s going to be a wild fucking ride.