Move Over, Pigeons: The Birdie Helps Me Feel Safe on NYC Streets

Being a woman in New York City is not always easy. The Citizen app terrifies me on a daily basis to such a powerful extent that I’ve contemplated deleting it (do I really need to know that three neighborhoods away, someone got flashed?). If you live in the tri-state area, you’ve surely caught wind of the uptick in crime on subway platforms over the past few years. That threat combined with walking alone and running at night fuels my anxiety when it comes to big-city living. My previous roommate was even spat on! New York is rough.

I’ve always wanted to carry some sort of protection with me as I stroll around. In the past, a whistle was hooked on my keychain, but I’m not exactly going for gym teacher vibes. I wanted a more tech-savvy step up, along with something more reliable that didn’t require me to own pepper spray. I have good news because I finally found it: the Birdie.

What is the Birdie?

The Birdie is a lightweight and portable safety alarm meant to ward off potential attackers. Lifting the top ring activates a piercing siren and flashing strobe light to make would-be assailants (or anyone else in close proximity) scram. The sound is an attention-grabbing 130 decibels, comparable to the noise from a jet engine flying 100 feet above you (according to the brand). Pushing the top back down deactivates the noise and light. The battery can run continuously for 40 minutes and is easy to replace by popping the side open. It’s stashed on a brass keychain so you can hook it on your keys or bag for easy on-the-go storage.

First impressions

I actually didn’t initially purchase the Birdie—it was given to me by my colleague and fellow VICE shopping writer Becca Blasdel. I knew I could really use a safety device given how much I use the subway, so I very much appreciated the gift. What really drew me to this device is that it doesn’t cause physical harm, as pepper spray would. And since it has a strobe light, it’s very on-brand for me (after all, I love mood lighting and clubbing).

Why it’s great

I thankfully never had to use it (knock on wood), but I’ve tested it to see what it’s capable of. It sounds like a bird chirping aggressively in a loud siren level of volume and frequency. It’s simple to stop and execute, making it efficient in emergency situations but easy to silence if you were to activate it at the wrong moment. The sound increases depending on the duration of how long the alarm is on.

TikTok also loves it, with users stating it’s a city living staple.

It has a 4.5-star average and over 10,000 reviews on Amazon—pretty impressive. “As a female, we can never be too safe, and having this device has made me feel safer when going out on my own. It’s sad that females have to feel like this, but I am glad this allows me to take back some of my independence! You can never be too safe,” an Amazon reviewer said.

My TL;DR: If you’re sick and tired of being a paranoid mess on the subway or walking alone at night, the Birdie should help to quell your anxiety and serve as one more defense against assault and other creepy situations. It’s simple to use, loud enough to alert your surroundings that something sketchy is going on, and is discreet. Staying safe thanks to a keychain? Big plus.

The Birdie is available on Amazon.

