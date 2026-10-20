The Bizarre History of Professional Farters, Including a Few Who Got Stinking Rich as ‘Fartists’

It’s been pretty firmly established at this point that farts have been entertaining people for a very long time. As a matter of fact, the oldest known joke in recorded history was fart-related, and it dates back to 2300 BC. However, despite this well-documented fascination humans have had with passing gas throughout the years, it might surprise you to learn that some folks actually used to get paid for doing it. That’s right, professional farters—otherwise referred to as “flatulists” or “fartists”—were legitimately a thing once upon a time.

Take Roland le Petour (a.k.a. Roland the Farter), for example, a jester during the 11th and 12th centuries who was given a manor in England for his ability to fart on command. Like many entertainers in those days, Roland was granted this serjeanty because his act was favored by the king (in this case, King Henry II). Each Christmas, Roland was reportedly required to perform “a jump, a whistle, and a fart” before the king in order to retain his property. However, it’s been suggested that King Henry III wasn’t a fan of Roland’s “indecent” ways and took his manor away following Henry II’s death.

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Before Stand-Up Comedy, People Were Getting Paid to Fart on Stage

Then there’s French flatulist Le Pétomane—a pseudonym you might recognize as having inspired the name of Mel Brooks’s character in Blazing Saddles. As a youth in the late 1800s, Le Pétomane somehow discovered that he could take in both water and air through his rectum and expel them at will. Initially, he only showed off his talents to friends, but they eventually convinced him to pursue a career in show business. Le Pétomane became an instant sensation and was soon working at the Moulin Rouge in Paris.

One of the staples of Le Pétomane’s stage show was his fart impressions, which included the fart of a timid young girl and that of a bride on her wedding night (the latter being nearly inaudible). He also delighted audiences by smoking a cigarette with his anus and using his flatulence to blow out candles. For his grand finale, Le Pétomane would fart into an ocarina to the tune of “O Sole Mio” and other popular songs.

Le Pétomane’s antics were even briefly captured on film in 1900, which you can check out below.