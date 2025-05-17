The Black Keys Announce New Album, Drop Title Track ‘No Rain, No Flowers’

One year after releasing their 12th studio album, Ohio Players, The Black Keys have now announced their follow-up: No Rain, No Flowers.

The rock duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney will drop their new 11-song album on Friday, August 8, via Easy Eye Sound/Parlophone. Pre-order/pre-save here, and hear the new single below, which is the album’s title track.

Videos by VICE

“We wanted to go straight to the source—into the room with people known for their songwriting. Daniel Tashian was one of the first people I met after moving to Nashville, and we’ve been fans of Scott Storch forever,” Auerbach said of recording the new album, via a press release shared by Stereogum.

“I had worked with Rick Nowels on Lana Del Rey’s Ultraviolence. We’d never really collaborated with a keyboard player or someone who writes on piano the way he does, but it clicked immediately,” he added, “This whole album was really labored over with a lot of love. We hope you feel that.”

The Black Keys will drop No Rain, No Flowers on Aug. 8

An official description of the album reads: “No Rain, No Flowers delivers an eclectic sound shaped by the energy and spirit of the band’s wildly popular Record Hangs – dance parties where Auerbach and Carney take turns spinning rare, but truly potent cuts from their impressive collection of vinyl 45s for baying crowds of longtime fans and new converts alike.”

“These electrifying and carefully curated happenings have directly influenced the groove-driven, danceable vibe of the new record,” the album description adds, via NME.

“More than two decades into their career, The Black Keys consistently continue to create music on their own terms, fueled by instinct, passion, and a refusal to settle,” the album description concludes. “No Rain, No Flowers is a testament to the band’s deep commitment to their craft and their enduring creativity.”

MAY:

23 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant – Grand Theater

25 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater

27 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

29 – Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater

30 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

31 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater



JUNE:

01 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

03 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

04 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

07 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

08 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

11 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

12 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

14 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

AUGUST:

09 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Event Center

10 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Steel Stage Musikfest

13 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hill Stadium

15 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

19 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

21 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

24 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater

28 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

29 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

30 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

31 – Toronto, Ont – Budweiser Stage

SEPTEMBER:

03 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

05 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

06 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

07 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

