The Black Keys Announce New Concert Dates for ‘No Rain, No Flowers’ Tour

The Black Keys are hitting the road this year, and have recently announced all-new concert dates. The indie-blues boys from Ohio are branching out and hitting a number of big cities on their No Rain, No Flowers tour, with a second leg of the trek now added.

“New shows have bloomed!” the band wrote in an Instagram post shared on Monday (March 17). Pre-sale tickets are live now, and the general sale begins at 10 am local time on Friday (March 21). Additionally, between the two legs of their U.S. tour, The Black Keys will head across the pond for several shows in the U.K. and Europe.

Click here to find tickets and check out the full list of The Black Keys’ U.S. tour dates below:

MAY

23 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant – Grand Theater

25 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater

27 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

29 – Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater

30 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

31 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

JUNE

01 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

03 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

04 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

07 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

08 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

11 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

12 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

14 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

AUGUST

09 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Event Center

10 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Steel Stage Musikfest

13 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hill Stadium

15 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

19 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

21 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

24 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater

28 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

29 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

30 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

31 – Toronto, Ont – Budweiser Stage

SEPTEMBER

03 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

05 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

06 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

07 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre