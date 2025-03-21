The Black Keys Announce New Concert Dates for ‘No Rain, No Flowers’ Tour

The Black Keys are hitting the road this year, and have recently announced all-new concert dates. The indie-blues boys from Ohio are branching out and hitting a number of big cities on their No Rain, No Flowers tour, with a second leg of the trek now added.
“New shows have bloomed!” the band wrote in an Instagram post shared on Monday (March 17). Pre-sale tickets are live now, and the general sale begins at 10 am local time on Friday (March 21). Additionally, between the two legs of their U.S. tour, The Black Keys will head across the pond for several shows in the U.K. and Europe.
Click here to find tickets and check out the full list of The Black Keys’ U.S. tour dates below:
MAY
23 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant – Grand Theater
25 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater
27 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
29 – Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater
30 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
31 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
JUNE
01 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
03 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
04 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
07 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
08 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
11 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion
12 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
14 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
AUGUST
09 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Event Center
10 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Steel Stage Musikfest
13 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hill Stadium
15 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
19 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
21 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
24 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater
28 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
29 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
30 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
31 – Toronto, Ont – Budweiser Stage
SEPTEMBER
03 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
05 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion
06 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
07 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre