The ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Soundtrack Is Going to Kick So Much Ass

Canadian director Denis Villeneuve today shared a new trailer for his upcoming film Blade Runner 2049, the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi classic. The clip continues the slow reveal of the film’s story, characters, and ambiance, and also shows off more of Jóhann Jóhannsson‘s score; it prominently featuring a track that’s heavy on neon-specked synths and clamoring, militaristic percussion. It sounds simultaneously like hardstyle and cybernetic modular synth music, combining soaring melodic gestures with nimble sound design.

Ryan Gosling stars in the film as LAPD Officer K, who uncovers an important secret and has to track down Harrison Ford (who returns as Rick Deckard) in order to try to prevent society’s unraveling. The trailer also features snippets of ominous monologue by Jared Leto, who plays the villain Neander Wallace in the film. The storyline of Blade Runner 2049 takes place thirty years after the events of the original.

Villeneuve and Jóhannsson recently worked together on the Amy Adams-starring alien film Arrival, which was released last year and received eight Oscar nominations.

The film will be in theaters October 6, 2017.

