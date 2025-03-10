The Bleasdale Farmhouse Rework Leads the Charge for the Latest ‘Phasmophobia’ Update

Last week, I had the opportunity to jump into the Bleasdale Farmhouse rework to see what Kinetic Games was cooking behind the scenes in Phasmophobia. And just as quickly as I had the chance to roam the halls, you’ll also get to do the same. That’s right, the Bleasdale Farmhouse rework leads the charge in the latest patch for everybody’s favorite Scooby Doo simulator. Get your friends together and get ready to check out the latest Phasmophobia update.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

New

Bleasdale Farmhouse: Bleasdale Farmhouse receives a full overhaul with a new layout, new visual assets, new environmental features and much more. Several examples of these are: Motion Sensing exterior lights that can be triggered by both players and ghosts. A bead string door that will move when walked through by either the player or the ghost. Something small and frightening, scuttling about the house… Plenty of new Phasmophobia ghost interactables!

Bleasdale Farmhouse receives a full overhaul with a new layout, new visual assets, new environmental features and much more. Several examples of these are: Ghosts can now light any non-equipment fire sources such as fireplaces, campfires, and candles.

Some lights can now toggle on or off with multiple switches. Note: currently Bleasdale only, but these will come to other locations over time.



Changes in ‘Phasmophobia’

Bleasdale Farmhouse is now classed as a medium map due to its rework.

Point Hope receives a new classification as a medium map.

Pianos found in maps now have new interaction sounds for players and ghosts.

“Get a ghost to blow out a firelight” objective now only counts for player equipment (Firelight T1, T2, T3)

Paintings now fall down more realistically.

Implemented performance improvements across all maps.

‘Phasmophobia’ Fixes

All Platforms:

Fixed an issue causing white blocks to appear on screen when loading into a contract in multiplayer.

Fixed several Spanish questions when using voice recognition with the Ouija Board

Fixes several location issues that causes the player to become stuck.

Xbox/PlayStation:

Fixed an issue that would cause Xbox players to get stuck on the initialisation screen if no account profile picture had been set.

Known Issues

Phasmophobia players on PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 may experience visual desync when opening doors in Bleasdale. Example: The door may visually remain closed upon opening.

Happy Huntin’!

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord.