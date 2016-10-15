VICE
Editions

The Blind Shake’s New Track Answers The Question of Whether They Shoot Horses

For a fallen racehorse a screen is not a good sign. It’s usually followed by a shot, either from a rifle or lethal injection. 

On “Broken Racehorse” Minneapolis post-punk three piece The Blind Shake​ have written about the pains of the lame nag. Taken from their forthcoming album Celebrate Your Worth, out Oct 21 on Goner Records, the song buzzes along quicker than you can say “bag of fertilizer”.

Having recently played Goner Fest, the band are about to head out on the road for a string of shows on both sides of the United States. Check the dates below and read a brief chat we had with the band’s Mike Blaha. 

Noisey: Broken horses you usually involve a rifle and a screen. What about broken weiner dogs​? 
Mike Blaha: Broken wiener dogs can put their back legs in a wagon and just tow themselves down the street with their front paws. No need to blow their brains out. But whoever decided to breed dogs until they turn into wiener dogs is one sick bastard.

Have you been out to Canterbury Park? Racing tracks are made out to be glamorous but they are usually pretty depressing. 
I never got into dog racing. The only animal racing Jim and I used to get into was armyworm racing. We would set the armyworms on a flat cooler and at the end of the race hit each one with a hammer. It wasn’t about which worm was faster. Each worm got the same treatment. Fairness was key growing up.

You’ve played Goner Fest a couple of times now. What was the highlight/s this year? 
Definitely the big highlight for us was seeing Reigning Sound play with their original lineup. Not only are the songs amazing, but they gave so much in their performance. They are such an inspiring band!

‘Celebrate Your Worth’ is available Oct 21 through Goner.

Catch the Blind Shake:
Oct. 29 — Minneapolis at  Seventh Street Entry
Nov. 17 — Milwaukee at   Cactus Club
Nov. 18 — Madison at   Mickey’s
Nov. 20 — Chicago at   Empty Bottle
Dec. 8 — New York CityBerlin
Dec. 9 — WFMU radio on-air
Dec. 9 — Jersey City at  Monty Hall
Dec. 10 — Brooklyn at  Our Wicked Lady
Dec. 15 — San Diego at  Bar Pink
Dec. 16 — Los Angeles at  All Star Lanes
Dec. 17 — Long Beach at  4th St. Vine
Dec. 18 — San Francisco at   Hemlock Tavern
Dec. 19 — Oakland at  Night Light
Dec. 21 — Portland at  Bunk Bar
Dec. 22 — Seattle TBA


