‘The Blind Warrior’ Looks Like ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ Meets ‘Ghost of Tsushima’, With Fast-Paced Tactical Combat and Indie Flair

“If Ghost of Tsushima is about honor, The Blind Warrior is about revenge.” That’s one quick way to get my attention. Based on an Indonesian comic called “Si Buta dari Gua Hantu,” or roughly translated to “The Blind Man from Ghost Cave,” The Blind Warrior looks incredibly slick. Stepping into the shoes of a Silat warrior named Barda, we’ll be hacking, slashing, and chopping our way through Dutch enemies in the 1860s. Combat is looking fast and furious, with Barda having a plethora of different weapons at his disposal to make quick work of his foes. There’s only one problem, however. Barda eventually goes blind and still must fulfill his quest for vengeance.

‘The Blind Warrior’ Is Taking Us on a Quest for Revenge, and I’m Ready To Crack Some Skulls

Being based in the United States, The Blind Warrior is my introduction to Si Buta dari Gua Hantu. Created in 1967 by an artist named Ganes TH, this officially licensed game may be the first time that American fans will have a chance to interact with the property. Playing as Barda, both before and after his blinding, we’ll utilize Pencak Silat fighting styles to fight for our lives. Sword- and Staff-based melee combat is just the tip of the iceberg here, however.

The Blind Warrior is aiming to be a semi-open-world game, giving players a chance to explore and see Java in all its historical glory. Pulling inspiration from games like Ghost of Tsushima, Black Myth: Wukong, and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, The Blind Warrior has a lot of potential. I’m especially interested in seeing how the game will play after Barda is blinded. The game appears to be blurrier, cloaked in a purple fog that limits our vision. But Barda is a man on a mission and won’t be stopped. No matter what it costs.

Barda Mandrawata Can Utilize ‘Blind Sense’, Which Essentially Functions Like ‘Spidey-Sense’

I always love a good comic-book-themed game, and The Blind Warrior is looking great so far. Although I’m not familiar with the source material, it seems the team at Rizero Studios is doing everything possible to make sure that this is as true to the comic as possible. Yes, that includes Barda’s partner-in-crime, Kliwon. This adorable little monkey better not get hurt during The Blind Warrior.

While the Steam Page for The Blind Warrior won’t be going live until July 15, this seems like the type of game that you’d want to wishlist as soon as it’s available. Blending fast-paced combat with combo-heavy gameplay and a unique hook like this? The Blind Warrior may work its way into one of my favorite indies of the year. You can also keep up with the progress of the game by visiting the Rizero Studios website.