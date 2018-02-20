The Blood, Carnage and Dildos of ‘Loose’ Zine

In the balmy mid-summer months of last year, we spoke to the three guys behind the photo and art zine, Loose.

If you remember that, good for you. If you don’t, the crux was this: somehow, they managed to get some genuinely big names – Ed Templeton, Richard Kern, Ricky Powell – to contribute to their first issue. Possibly because the theme, “loose”, is an attractive one to artists – they can just send in their favourite work – or maybe because they’ve just got a fantastic sales pitch.

Videos by VICE

Either way, it’s been seven months and the Loose boys are now gearing up for issue two, which features photographer and creator of VICE’s Epicly Later’d series, Patrick O’Dell; painter and Sex Skateboards founder, Louis Slater; London based painter Daisy Parris; and Doomed Gallery curator and photographer Matt Martin, among others.

To celebrate, they’re having a party tomorrow night, Wednesday the 21st of February, at the 5th Base Gallery on Brick Lane, where you can drink some Old Blue Last beer and pick up a copy of the zine. Before you do that, here’s a preview of some of the images included in issue two.

Juliet Klottrup

Adam Connett

Tom Woodroffe

Dan Pavsic

Daisy Parris

Caitlin Quigley

Louis Slater

Patrick O’Dell