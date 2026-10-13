The Blood Moon Is Back in ‘Phasmophobia.’ Here’s What You Can Earn.

With spooky season well underway, it’s no surprise that the multiplayer horror game Phasmophobia has a new event available. Here is a breakdown of the recent update and everything players can earn while playing during the event.

Phasmophobia is a spooky, thrilling co-op game that places up to four players in one of 17 distinct maps, from an empty house on 6 Tanglewood Drive to an abandoned prison and a rambling farmhouse. All of these places share one crucial element: they are incredibly, undoubtedly haunted. Whether it’s the banshee, the moroi, the revenant, or any of the 30 entities in the game, players have to figure out who, or what, is on their tail, gather enough evidence to name the entity, and escape.

Videos by VICE

Launched on October 8th, Phasmophobia is now in the middle of its Crimson Eye event, an annual party that adds the scarlet Blood Moon to the sky. Certain maps, including 6 Tanglewood Drive, the Bleasedale Farmhouse, and Nell’s Diner, are bathed in a ruby glow that noticeably affects ghostly presences and players alike.

Under the gaze of the Crimson Eye, entities become more aggressive, moving faster and more often while draining the player’s sanity more quickly. But the increased challenge comes with plenty of rewards. Kinetic Games, the studio behind Phasmophobia, is offering several rewards during the event, including a special offer for Twitch streamers.

Play video

‘Phasmophobia’s’ Blood Moon Returns With Rewards for Ghost Hunters and Twitch Streamers

During the first week of the event, from October 8 to October 15, Phasmophobia players who stream on Twitch will receive an in-game cosmetic, the Crimson Eye T-shirt, if they stream for a total of two hours.

Next, from October 15 to October 22, players will earn double reward points for completing an investigation, plus Double XP. During the Crimson Eye event, reward points earn players the Crimson Eye t-shirt, the Blood Moon charm to attach to gear, and the Crimson Eye trophy, which players can display in their lobby. As a community, players can pool reward points to earn custom backgrounds and cosmetics.

Ghost hunters can even give back during this spooky event. From October 26 to November 1, Phasmophobia will once again partner with the American Heart Association for Ghost Hunts 4 Hearts. During this part of the event, the community can come together to raise money for the AHA, earning a limited-edition AHA badge and the satisfaction of supporting an important cause. Last year, the community raised over $100,000 for the charity!

All told, the Crimson Eye event will run from October 8 to November 1. Phasmophobia is available on PC (Steam), PlayStation, and Xbox.