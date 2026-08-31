The Blood of Dawnwalker Release Time and Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

The Blood of Dawnwalker launches on September 3, but players in North America can begin their adventure on the evening of September 2. Here is when the vampire RPG releases on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in every region, whether the New Zealand trick will work, and what comes with each edition.

Screenshot: Bandai Namco

The Blood of Dawnwalker release date is Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at 9 PM PDT / Thursday, September 3, at 12 AM EDT. That said, Rebel Wolves’ recently released a global launch time map which reveals when the vampire RPG goes live in every region.

Videos by VICE

However, the launch schedule differs depending on whether you are playing on PC or console. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions unlock at midnight in each region, while the PC version has a simultaneous global launch at midnight CEST on September 3.

As a result, PC players in North America will be able to start playing several hours before the console release. To make the schedule easier to understand, we’ve listed every official Blood of Dawnwalker release time in the table below.

The Blood of Dawnwalker Release Times for Every Region

Region Console Release Time PC Release Time United States (PDT) September 2 – 9:00 PM September 2 – 3:00 PM United States / Canada (EDT) September 3 – 12:00 AM September 2 – 6:00 PM Mexico City (CST) September 2 – 10:00 PM September 2 – 4:00 PM Lima (PET) September 2 – 11:00 PM September 2 – 5:00 PM Brazil (BRT) September 3 – 1:00 AM September 2 – 7:00 PM Reykjavik (UTC) September 3 – 12:00 AM September 2 – 10:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) September 3 – 12:00 AM September 2 – 11:00 PM Poland (CEST) September 3 – 12:00 AM September 3 – 12:00 AM Turkey (TRT) September 3 – 12:00 AM September 3 – 1:00 AM South Africa (SAST) September 3 – 12:00 AM September 3 – 12:00 AM United Arab Emirates (GST) September 3 – 12:00 AM September 3 – 2:00 AM Kazakhstan (UTC+5) September 3 – 12:00 AM September 3 – 3:00 AM Indonesia (WIB) September 3 – 12:00 AM September 3 – 5:00 AM China (CST) September 3 – 12:00 AM September 3 – 6:00 AM Japan (JST) September 3 – 12:00 AM September 3 – 7:00 AM South Korea (KST) September 3 – 12:00 AM September 3 – 7:00 AM Australia (AEST) September 3 – 12:00 AM September 3 – 8:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) September 3 – 12:00 AM September 3 – 10:00 AM

Screenshot: Bandai Namco

Rebel Wolves has also confirmed that preloading will become available on Steam and consoles 48 hours before release. This will allow players to download the game ahead of time and start playing as soon as it unlocks in their region.

The Blood of Dawnwalker Pre-Order Bonus and Editions

Screenshot: Bandai Namco

Players who pre-order The Blood of Dawnwalker will receive the Sangoran Wayfarer’s Armor Set. The bonus is included with both the Standard and Eclipse editions of the game.

The Standard Edition costs $69.99 and comes with the base game and pre-order armor set. Players who want additional digital content can instead purchase the Eclipse Edition for $79.99. Here is a break down of every Blood of Dawnwalker pre-order bonus item:

The Blood of Dawnwalker Standard Edition – $69.99

Screenshot: Bandai Namco

The Blood of Dawnwalker game

Sangoran Wayfarer’s Armor Set

The Blood of Dawnwalker Eclipse Edition – $79.99

Screenshot: Bandai Namco

The Blood of Dawnwalker game

Digital World Compendium

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Comic Book

Sangoran Wayfarer’s Armor Set

Does the New Zealand Trick Work for The Blood of Dawnwalker?

Screenshot: Bandai Namco

Yes, the New Zealand trick should work for the console version of The Blood of Dawnwalker. Unlike PC, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions do not have a simultaneous global release. Instead, the game unlocks at midnight in each region.

This means New Zealand console players will be among the first to access the game at 12 AM NZST on September 3. Changing your Xbox console’s location to New Zealand could therefore let you start playing before the North American console release at 9 PM PDT on September 2.

However, the New Zealand trick will not work on PC, as the Steam version launches simultaneously worldwide at midnight CEST. PlayStation accounts are also tied to their storefront region, making the method considerably more complicated on PS5 than simply changing a console setting.