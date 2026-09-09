The Blood of Dawnwalker Update Fixes Quest and Save Issues – Hotfix 1.0.4 Patch Notes

Rebel Wolves has released an emergency update for The Blood of Dawnwalker in response to player feedback. Hotfix 1.0.4 is rolling out now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, addressing several quest progression blockers, save issues, crashes, and other gameplay bugs.

The Blood of Dawnwalker Hotfix 1.0.4 Highlights

Screenshot: Rebel Wolves

Rebel Wolves has just released a surprise patch address some of the biggest issues reported by players since launch. Most importantly, The Blood of Dawnwalker update 1.0.4 fixes multiple bugs that could prevent players from progressing through quests or saving their game.

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The emergency patch also improves overall stability and resolves a Steam-specific issue that could cause FPS drops when connecting a controller with outdated GameInput software.

Here are the biggest changes included in the update:

Improved overall game stability.

Fixed several quest progression blockers.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from saving the game.

Fixed Steam FPS drops caused by connecting controllers with outdated GameInput software.

Stopped torches from growing uncontrollably.

Screenshot: Rebel Wolves

Below are the complete The Blood of Dawnwalker patch notes for Hotfix 1.0.4, released on September 9, 2026.

Stability Improvements

Introduced multiple improvements to the game’s overall stability.

Gameplay Fixes

Fixed an issue that could block tutorial progression if Voracious Bite was used too quickly.

Fixed several locations where Coen could become trapped inside houses with no way to escape.

Crake can now speak to Coen during his training sequence.

Dead NPCs can no longer initiate dialogue.

Fixed an issue that could disable blocking under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from saving the game.

Quest Fixes

Ocha will no longer attack Coen when attacked by guards.

Fixed an issue that could cause Coen to become trapped inside a cave during the “Deep Down” quest.

Fixed an issue that could prevent Murohn from spawning under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that caused one of the possible solutions to the “Hive and Seek” quest to end prematurely.

Progressing through the “On the Run” quest will no longer cause an infinite loading screen.

“A Lone Wolf’s Hunt” now displays the correct difficulty level.

Fixed a soft-lock that could occur after following Sara.

Investigating the rag is now optional during the “Smoke and Ashes” quest.

Fixed a progression blocker in “The Heart Wants What It Wants” quest.

Art and Visual Fixes

Coen and Iorgu will now drink from their cups when playing on low graphical settings.

Removed the red pipe asset that was not supposed to be used.

Audio Fixes

Fixed issues that could cause music to stop playing during the prologue.

Additional Fixes

Steam only: Connecting a controller while using outdated GameInput software should no longer cause FPS drops.

Connecting a controller while using outdated GameInput software should no longer cause FPS drops. Torches can no longer grow uncontrollably.

Fixed an issue that prevented Quality preset mods from being applied correctly.

PC Plugin Fixes

PC only: Fixed VSync issues when using FSR Frame Generation.

Screenshot: Bandai Namco

Rebel Wolves deserves major credit for responding quickly to player feedback, especially with several of the fixes addressing progression and saving. Hotfix 1.0.4 may be a relatively small update, but it should make The Blood of Dawnwalker a noticeably smoother experience across PC and consoles.