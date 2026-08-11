The Bobcat Goldthwait Joke That (Allegedly) Made Jerry Seinfeld Hate Him Forever

To say that Jerry Seinfeld doesn’t like Bobcat Goldthwait would be a huge understatement. Goldthwait evidently first raised Seinfeld’s ire in April 1994, when he appeared on one of the final episodes of The Arsenio Hall Show. For whatever reason, Goldthwait decided to do some Seinfeld bashing during that interview, despite Hall attempting to deter him.

“He’s a spooky, weird Scientologist guy banging teenage girls,” Goldthwait told Hall.

Videos by VICE

Play video

For context, Seinfeld once studied Scientology and was allegedly dating a woman at the time who was 17 years old when he’d initially met her. Goldthwait assumed that Seinfeld had taken the jokes in stride because he was friendly with Seinfeld’s manager, but years later, Seinfeld made it clear on an episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee that he was no fan of Goldthwait’s.

While interviewing Bridget Everett in 2019, Goldthwait (whose name was censored) came up, and Seinfeld wasn’t shy about sharing his thoughts on his fellow comic. “I don’t like him at all. At all,” Seinfeld said bluntly.

Jerry Seinfeld Still Really Hates Bobcat Goldthwait

The mere mention of Goldthwait’s name got Seinfeld so riled up that he even started cursing, which is a rare occurrence for the usually clean-cut comedian. “He used to rail against comedians ‘cause they weren’t as wild and dangerous as he was. ‘Cause he sucked, OK? He wasn’t funny. And that’s why he didn’t get anywhere,” Seinfeld explained.

“‘Cause in comedy, nobody gives a f—k if you’re cool, if you’re lame. If you’re funny, you win,” he continued. “And he’s not funny. That’s why he had to do that stupid f—king voice. ‘Cause you have no f—king act.”

Play video

Goldthwait addressed Seinfeld’s comments while speaking with The Guardian in 2021, telling them, “He’s a sore winner. I felt like I was in a scene in a Western, where the gunslinger has put down his pistols, but then Seinfeld rolls into town, and he’s got to take his Colt 45 off the wall for one last showdown.” A couple years after that, Goldthwait jokingly offered Seinfeld an olive branch, saying that he was available for Bee Movie 2, but something tells us the pair won’t be patching things up any time soon.